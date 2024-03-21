The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

If you’ve tried to go to a Bojangles in Maryland lately, you may have been met with a closed sign on the door.

WJZ has learned all five of the chain’s Maryland locations have been shut down.

The state Department of Labor is looking into allegations of wage theft and fraud.

The Maryland locations, which were located in the Washington, D.C suburbs, have been closed since late 2023, according to WUSA9.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Last year, Bojangles said it was coming to Baltimore and other locations in Maryland, including Frederick.

Former employees say they are owed thousands of dollars in back pay, and according to an investigation, the franchise owners behind the Maryland locations also owe the state thousands of dollars.

WJZ is working to determine if the franchise owners involved in this investigation are connected to the Baltimore locations.

There’s no word yet on if the expansion plans may now be on pause in light of this investigation.

Baltimore Banner reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this article.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.