Slutty Vegan coming to Northwood Commons next year

For what feels like forever, Baltimore native and vegan burger mogul Aisha “Pinky” Cole has been hinting that she would bring her wildly popular “Slutty Vegan” chain back to her hometown.

Back in December, during a visit to Charm City to promote her “Eat Plants, B*tch” cookbook, she said in a video clip shared to Instagram Live that: “I may or I may not have a location in Baltimore that I may or may not be announcing very soon,” adding, “I gotta come back home … I am who I am because of my city.”

At the time, no one from the Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan restaurant chain would comment on exactly where or when that location might be coming. But on Thursday, Northwood Commons shared on Instagram a list of businesses at the Northeast Baltimore shopping center near Morgan State University.

Among them: Slutty Vegan, which is opening in 2024, according to the post. Also coming next year will be Miss Toya’s Creole House. A Pizza Hut and a Jersey Mike’s are both set to launch this month.

P. David Bramble, whose MCB Real Estate redeveloped the shopping center, could not be reached for comment, nor could a spokeswoman for his company.

Online business records show Slutty Vegan registered with the state in May, providing a local address of 1533 Havenwood Road.

Since starting in Georgia in 2018, Slutty Vegan, home to sandwiches like the “Fussy Hussy” and “Hollywood Hooker,” has attracted famous supporters like Tyler Perry and investors like Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer. Last year, an appearance by Slutty Vegan’s pop-up food truck at Baltimore’s Whitehall Mill saw lines that wrapped around the building, according to Baltimore Fishbowl.

The restaurant now has locations throughout Georgia and beyond. A D.C. branch was announced earlier this year but has yet to open.