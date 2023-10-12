Love it or hate it, sour beef is a signature fall flavor

The preparation involves marinating beef in vinegar — sometimes for several days — which is a technique dating back centuries that allows meat to be preserved without refrigeration. “It’s not an easy dish to make. You can’t just take a slab of beef and throw it in the oven,” said Bernard Penner, whose German-born father was the pastor at Zion from 1963 through the 1980s. The church relies on a large team of volunteers to slice and prepare the meat, as well as to hand roll the thousands of dumplings that will be served along with it. A grinder that looks about 100 years old is used to mash up the ginger snaps that give the sour beef a slight sweetness, helping cut the acidity.