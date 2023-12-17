Unless you have fallen into a vat of toxic chemicals, or, say, the harbor, in recent days, I would guess that none of us are superhuman. We do not have capes, we cannot lift cars and we definitely cannot cook a homemade meal for every holiday that comes our way.

If you are still reeling from having to feed the relatives and long-distance friends who showed up at your door for Thanksgiving, don’t stress about Christmas — especially because less than a week later, you will have New Year’s Eve to worry about.

But fret not: There are restaurants across the Baltimore area who will be there for you, like these 10 eateries that will remain open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.

Twist in Fells Point

The neighborhood bistro will be open to serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant will remain open for dinner a half hour later.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

They will be providing a fixed holiday menu made up of the their most popular dishes, from the Mediterranean chicken to their rack of lamb. The menu allows customers to pick dishes for three courses at $40 per person.

Kona Grill in the Inner Harbor

The restaurant will be open Christmas Eve until 10 p.m. and normal hours on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. through 12 a.m. Their Christmas menu will include specialty cocktails, including variations on classic eggnog beverages for customers looking to dine in. Other dine-in specials on the menu are a nova smoked salmon lox dinner for $23 and a surf and turf for $49. Their kids menu provides a roasted turkey dinner with mac and cheese, green beans and gravy for $16.

Those looking to take out can find roasted turkey with a cranberry stuffing and gravy side at $39. If you’re eating for two, there’s a prime rib dinner for $84 and a mustard-glazed baked ham accompanied by sweet chili green beans for $79.

Clove & Cardamom in Columbia

The Indian eatery will remain open during its regular hours from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. They plan on opening their buffet, which is normally reserved for the weekend, throughout the holiday. The assortment will feature the usual suspects of chicken tikka masala, tandoori meats and saag paneer.

Cazbar in Columbia

The Turkish eatery implores you to “let us do the cooking” and will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day until 10 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Customers will be able to choose from an assortment of skewered, roasted “kebab” meats, as well as meat platters, moussaka — or bechamel sauce-covered lasagnas (Cazbar’s is made with lamb) — and manti, otherwise known as Turkish ravioli.

McCormick and Schmick’s Seafood and Steak in the Inner Harbor

The chain eatery will be open during their normal hours through the holiday, but with a special holiday menu that will allow customers to choose between four entrees that each come with a choice of starter and dessert.

A sugar and spice salmon with roasted butternut squash, farro and Brussells sprouts is on the menu for $50. An eight-ounce Chilean sea bass with hollandaise sauce and crabmeat on top will cost $75. There will also be an eight-ounce filet mignon, coupled with french fries and wilted spinach for $65 and a cracked black pepper open blue cobia, a white flakey fish similar to sea bass, with roasted beets, pancetta, winter greens and horseradish cream, for $55.

Maximón in Harbor East

The Mexican restaurant will be open Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Their hours will remain as usual from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Customers will still be able to choose from the restaurant’s assortment of tacos, from mahi mahi to lamb barbacoa, or their roasted lobster and rockfish entrees.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

RA Sushi in Harbor East

The Japanese eatery will remain open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. On Christmas Day, they will remain open from 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. The restaurant will not be holding their usual happy hour during the holiday.

The sushi spot will continue to serve their usual teriyaki and poke bowls for lunch, as well as maki sushi offerings from spicy tuna to shrimp tempura. For dinner, customers can still expect a menu filled with specialty rolls piled high with lobster or smoked salmon.

Sotto Sopra in Charles Village

The Italian eatery will remain open for the holiday. Their hours will change on Christmas Eve to open at 4 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. On Christmas Day, they will remain open from noon to 9 p.m.

Their menu will contain daily specials that have yet to be announced. But customers can also expect the restaurant’s signature twist on Italian fare, from seafood risotto with tomato and lobster broth to short rib ravioli and spaghetti carbonara.

Morton’s Steakhouse in Harbor East

The Harbor East steakhouse will remain open from noon through 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and from 4 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Customers looking for a holiday meal will be able to order off a fixed menu, priced at $179 for two guests.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On the holiday menu, patrons can choose a 19-ounce Chateaubriand steak (a huge cut of meat) along with a salad and two side dishes. For dessert, the holiday menu provides a choice of toffee bread pudding, bananas Foster cheesecake and a Morton’s famous hot chocolate cake (similar to a lava cake).

Hard Rock Cafe at the Inner Harbor

Sometimes you just need something a little familiar for the holidays. The nationwide restaurant’s downtown Baltimore location will be operating as normal, with the addition of their Christmas menu. The menu became available starting in early December and features Hard Rock’s own holiday cocktails like “Sleighberry Sangria” and “Blackberry Rocker.” Patrons are able to order two courses for $35.95 or three courses for $41.95.

For the main course, patrons can choose between grilled bruschetta chicken, grilled salmon, a full rack of baby back ribs or a New York strip steak with mushrooms. There’s also four types of burgers: a mushroom and swiss burger, a surf and turf burger, an “Original Legendary Burger” or for the vegetarians, an Impossible Burger.