Maryland is chock full of historic neighborhoods, in Baltimore and beyond. The National Park Service says that Baltimore has more structures that contribute to a nationally recognized historic district than New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, D.C., San Francisco and Boston, just to name a few.

Around the state, it’s common for homeowners to find century-old newspapers tucked away in their attics or glass bottles of root beer elixir buried in their backyards.

We want to know about the secrets that your property has coughed up, and the stories behind them. Share your discoveries with Banner reporters by filling out this form.

