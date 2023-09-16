Artscape adds Grammy winner Muni Long to performance lineup

This year’s Artscape festival is just a week away, and its performance lineup is still being expanded.
The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts and the Office of Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday that Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Muni Long will take the stage on the opening night of Artscape.
Long, best known for her hit “Hrs & Hrs,” joins already confirmed acts D.J. Pee .Wee, the DJ alter-ego of Anderson .Paak; Nile Rodgers and Chic; and Angelo Moore.
Artscape kicks off on Sept. 22.
The festival will feature, among many things, art exhibits geared towards inspiring youth and an array of food vendors.
