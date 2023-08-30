Travis Scott stopping in Baltimore on UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour

CBS Baltimore Staff

Published 8/30/2023 7:44 a.m. EDT

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Travis Scott attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Rapper Travis Scott is coming to Baltimore later this year.

The nine-time Grammy nominated artist is bringing his UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour to CFG Bank Arena on Dec. 6, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The album “Utopia,” released in July, has been the number one album on the Billboard Top 200 for the fourth week in a row, according to Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. on Scott’s website. Live Nation said $2 from every ticket sold will go to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, which benefits youth in Houston.

The tour, which has 28 stops, starts in Charlotte on Oct. 11 and ends in Toronto on Dec. 29.

