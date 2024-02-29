You could listen to an acclaimed cellist, see a new theater production, burn your old socks or watch a high-energy urban circus in the week through March 7.

Acclaimed cellist

7:30 p.m. Friday

British cellist Steve Isserlis will join the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Robert Schumann’s “Cello Concerto in A Minor,” part of the Masterworks IV concert at Maryland Hall. A revered soloist, chamber musician, educator and children’s author, Isserlis was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1997.

The performance also includes Hector Berlioz’s “Le Carnaval Romain Overture, Op. 9,” and Edward Elgar’s “Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36,” also known as “Enigma.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The ASO and Isserlis will repeat the performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. at the Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda. $33.50-$91, with $10 student tickets available.

Musical threesome

8 p.m. Friday

The Colonial Players, Annapolis’ oldest theater company, premieres its spring musical “The Baker’s Wife.” The show follows a love triangle of the new baker in a French village, his attractive young wife, and the handsome young gigolo who lures her away and threatens the local supply of bread.

Performances will run at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, along with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee through March 30. $26 plus fees, with discounts for seniors, full-time students with ID, and active military with ID. Opening weekend performances include a buy-one, get-one half-off promotion for tickets purchased over the phone. 410-268-7373.

Chesapeake mystery

Noon Saturday

Maryland author Judy L. Murray will sign copies of her latest installment of the Chesapeake Bay Mystery series, “Peril in the Pool House: A Chesapeake Bay Mystery” at Barnes & Noble in Annapolis. The cozy mystery series takes place in the fictional bay town of Port Anne, Maryland.

Released in September, Murray’s latest book focuses on a state Senate candidate and his wife, who buy a house with plans to open a bed and breakfast despite rumors of it being haunted. Free admission, $16.95 for the paperback book.

Sock disposal

12-4 p.m. Saturday

The Maritime Republic of Eastport, a tongue-in-cheek civic group that stages the annual Annapolis tug of war, will offer a chance to take part in a traditional rite of spring on the Chesapeake Bay — the burning of socks at the end of winter. The 2024 Sock Burning in the Dark Horse Tavern parking lot will feature music by Nate Finn and All You Need, plus $4 dogs on the grill and a cash bar.

Admission is free, but the MRE is asking for donations to support Annapolis artist Rich Winford, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Winford will auction some of his recent works as part of the event.

Civil War fashion

2 p.m. Sunday

Hammond-Harwood House will host a presentation of authentic Civil War-era women’s garments and a lecture by costume collector Heather Hook. The event will feature clothing items typically found in a woman’s wardrobe of the mid-18th century, when dressing from the skin out involved multiple layers of clothing.

Hook’s collection includes undergarments and gowns worn for early in the day, tea time, evening, balls, weddings and while in mourning. A historical reenactor, Hook began her collection in 1990 by purchasing an original Civil War gown and then studying its materials and construction. Today, her collection consists of more than 3,000 articles of clothing. $20, with a discount for museum members.

10 years together

5:30-10 p.m. Sunday

Anne Arundel County siblings Jared, Angelique, Gabriel, Manjo, Alyssa and CJ Patalinghug formed JAGMAC in 2014, performing a positive pop harmony. Four years later, the group was named Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing and soon was on tour in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.

In September, the group released its first studio album, “Ends of the Earth,” and launched a new tour, including a stop at Club Vibe. $22 plus fees, with a VIP package available.

High energy show

7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday

Described as a high-energy urban circus, 360 Allstars brings its mix of breakdancing, freestyle basketball, BMX riding, hoop dancing and rap to the stage at Maryland Hall.

Touring the U.S. and overseas since 2013, the variety show includes athletes and artists who perform both individually and as a team. $35-$75, plus fees.