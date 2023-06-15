Art Between the Creeks

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Arts Week was compressed to a single day this year, but this pop-up gallery show is a chance to celebrate the local arts. Works from 20 Annapolis artists are all on display, focusing on the theme of Artist Integrity, or “AI.”

Artists include John Bildahl, Sandy Travis Bildahl, Mike Brown, Jason Duden, Lorraine Ellerson, Cindy Fletcher-Holden, Keith Fletcher, Dimitri Fotos, Merrilyne Hendrickson, Channing Houston, Jeff Huntington, Leonard Koscianski, Kendyl Lawson, Charles Lawrance, Julie Phung, Eric Roberge, Camilla Schwarz, Matt Stone, Sigrid Trumpy and Molly Winans. Free, but works are for sale.

Summer concerts

5-8 p.m. Friday

Outdoor concerts are a feature of summer around Annapolis, and you can find them at City Dock, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and other locations.

This week, check out the Friday night series at Goshen Farm, a historic farm on the Magothy River owned by the Anne Arundel County Board of Education and operated by a nonprofit. This week, the concert features Sparks and McCoy, a classic rock acoustic guitar duo, and Guava Jelly, a Caribbean-inspired, reggae-infused trio. Free.

A weekend of star power

6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday

There’s this thing where movie stars carve out a separate space as a musician, and two acts that fit that description are coming to Rams Head On Stage this weekend.

The Bacon Brothers are so popular in Annapolis that they’re playing four shows across Friday and Saturday nights. The duo is touring their 11th release, the five-song project, “Erato.” $49.50. Fair warning, tickets for the two early shows were sold out on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Rams Head turns itself over to Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, another brother act featuring songs and music created by the actor and his brother Andrew. $45.

Annapolis Juneteenth

Noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

The Annapolis Juneteenth Parade & Festival reverses the course of most parades in the city, and for good reason.

It starts at what UNESCO has declared a World Heritage Site, the City Dock waterfront where enslaved people were brought ashore in the 18th and early 19th centuries, and marches toward the location of Wiley H. Bates High School, the old school for Black people in Maryland’s era of segregation.

The event is actually a two-day affair, starting with a sold-out awards gala on Friday night. But you can still attend the parade and festival on Saturday.

The parade steps off from City Dock at noon, and marches to the Bates Athletic Complex — the old school is now a community center — for the festival beginning at 1 p.m. The event features family fun, food and music lasting until a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

The festival celebrates the final emancipation of enslaved people in the United States after the Civil War, and the progress of Black Americans since that date on June 19, 1865. Monday is a federal holiday recognizing the event.

DMV R&B Neo Soul Wine Festival

Noon to 7 p.m., Saturday

Soca Wine, an African American-owned winery in Brandywine, hosts a music and wine festival at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds for Caribbean American Heritage Month.

“It will promote the recognition of the contributions Caribbean immigrants have made to the U.S.,” said Nigel Holder, who has been making wines since 2018. “It will also give the community a chance to enjoy inspired wines.”

Bands include Suttle and Let it Flow. $25-$50.

Tuesday night bike club

6 p.m. Tuesday

Every Tuesday at 6 p.m., an impromptu group of cyclists joins at Forward Brewing in Eastport for a 10-mile loop through the Bay Ridge neighborhood out on the Chesapeake Bay and then back to Forward. Participants usually end up in two groups, road cyclists at 15 mph and hybrids and others at 10 mph. Free to ride.