I’m not one to say something like, “You can never have too many plants.” But honestly, once you know the joy of being surrounded by greenery, you can’t help but want to add another friend to your collection.

With the popularity of plants growing (puns always intended), there are so many places to purchase a new plant buddy. Today, I’m going to take you on a trip around Maryland to tell you about some of my favorite “go-to” places to shop for plants. So grab your new Hilton Carter for Target tote (IYKYK) and let’s ride!

What makes Valley View Farms so wonderful is that they carry both outdoor and indoor plants. And because of their size, they have many plants to offer.

Whether you’re in the market for a new boxwood for your front lawn or a staghorn fern for your bathroom, Valley View has something for you. When it comes to houseplants, the collection leans more toward more common species than your rare ones. I know how enthusiastic some are about rare plants, but when I get to style a place with plants, many of my clients prefer to get ones that they can get a handle on and require easier maintenance, so VVF has what I’m looking for.

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Location: 11035 York Road, Cockeysville

The Little Greenhouse in Parkville. (Courtesy of Ryan Rhodes)

This place is a true hidden gem. I lived near The Little Greenhouse for two years and never realized it was there.

While their focus is on incredible orchids, they have a lush collection of rare beauties that are priced appropriately. You’re going to find plants more on the medium to small side, versus giant trees. Um, duh, They don’t call it “Little Greenhouse” for nothing.

It has been privately owned for over 40 years, and you can see the love and care the owners have for the plants and for their magical space as soon as you step inside. One of my favorite things to pick up, that you won’t find in any other plant shop in Maryland, are the mounted plants in cork. The thoughtfulness and finesse that goes into the mounted plants is like a breathtaking piece of artwork. It’s a special place, for sure.

Hours: 1-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. weekends. Closed Wednesdays.

Location: 9845 Harford Road, Parkville

Monstera albo at Plants Alive! (Courtesy of Ryan Rhodes)

The plants here are most definitely ALIVE! I love taking a trip out to Silver Spring to see what’s new at Plants Alive!

While they carry a great range of rare and traditional houseplants, I typically go to Plants Alive! for the vast collection of large plants. And when I say large, I mean it! We’re talking 14-26 inch pots holding 10 foot-tall plants. Whether they’re are going to be for my home or a client, I know that there will be a showstopper at Plants Alive! for me to style.

Now, I know what you’re asking yourself: “How would I bring home a plant that large?”

Well lucky you and lucky me, they conveniently deliver.

Hours: 19 a.m-6 p.m. daily

Location: 15710 Layhill Road, Silver Spring

OK, I know it might be a little biased because I used to co-own this plant shop. It’s not my shop now, but that doesn’t take away how much I love it there.

Green Neighbor is the tiniest of the plant shops mentioned here, and possibly the priciest, but the collection of plants is thoughtfully curated and the options for stylish planters and tools are well above and beyond any other place in Maryland. Facts.

I might not always come for the plants but I always find unique planters to make my home more cool and vibe-y. As a lover of good style and design, Green Neighbor will always be on my list of shops to visit.

Hours: Monday and Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Location: 3827 Falls Road, Baltimore

If you read my article on propagation, you’re well aware of my enthusiasm for sharing cuttings of plants with friends and family. It’s a great way to share your passion for plants and an affordable (if not free) way to grow your collection.

If you’re a part of the plant community in Maryland, then you should check out Baltimore Plant Swap, where sharing cuttings and bonding with other plant lovers (or beer lovers — it’s hosted at Peabody Heights Brewery) is celebrated.

Their events happen every third Sunday of the month, so make sure you put it on your calendar.

Hours: Hours variable, every third Sunday of the month.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery, 401 E. 30th St., Baltimore

Other special mentions in Maryland: Homestead Gardens (multiple locations), Stem and Vine (Baltimore), ACE Hardware of Waverly (Baltimore), Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouse (Towson), Green Fields Nursery (Baltimore), REWILD Cabin John (Potomac), Sun Nurseries (Woodbine), HousePlant Baltimore (Baltimore) and B.Willow (Baltimore).