You could learn about early Maryland history through the eyes of a mapmaker, celebrate Black History through one family’s story, see flying Italian dancers or catch a national tour for singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz in Annapolis through Feb. 7.

Mapmaker make me a map

7-8:30 p.m. Thursday

Christian Koot, chair of history at Towson University, will talk about his 2017 book “A Biography of a Map in Motion: Augustine Herman’s Chesapeake” for the Annapolis Maritime Museum lecture series. The 17th-century map, made by a Dutch diplomat turned Maryland settler, detailed the Chesapeake Bay in the early days of European settlement. $10, free for museum members. Limited seating, but a virtual option is available.

10 points and beyond

6-10 p.m. Friday

Author Carole Boston Weatherford will talk about her book “Kin: Rooted in Hope” exploring her family’s history in Maryland at the “Black Power Freedom Party & Reception: The 10 Points and Beyond” at St. John’s College. The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture event kicks off Black History Month with music, awards and food. $40.

Hey, young Puck!

7 p.m. Friday

Shakespeare’s farce “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” gets the kid treatment by the actors at Children’s Theatre of Annapolis, a youth theater program now in its 65th year. The play’s magical manipulation of romantic relationships and the chaos that results is perhaps most famous for Puck, the mischievous lieutenant to Oberon, king of the fairies. Performances continue through Feb. 18, with Friday night, Saturday and Sunday matinees and a special performance for people who are hearing impaired. $16-$20, plus fees.

Return of a champion

7:30 p.m. Friday

In 2008, Thai composer Narong Prangcharoen won the Annapolis Symphony’s Annapolis first 300 Young Composers Competition. Now the dean of the College of Music at Mahidol University in Thailand, he’s back at Maryland Hall in the form of his 2018 work, “Raging Fire.”

ASO will perform the work as part of its Masterworks III: Raging Fire, Tchaikovsky & Sibelius concert with solo violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen. A second performance is set for Saturday night, along with a matinee on Sunday at the Strathmore Performing Arts Center in Bethesda. $33.50 to $91. $10 tickets are available for students.

Song, dance and love

7 p.m. Saturday

An unusual mix of dance, song and piano, “A Winter’s Journey” at the Live Arts Studio in Westfield Mall tells the story of a man and woman wandering through the cold of winter mourning their lost loves. The performance, featuring singers Jennifer Blades, Jason Buckwalter, dancer Nicole Kelsch and pianist Andrew Stewart, repeats at 3 p.m. Sunday. $25, plus fees. Discounts for students, seniors and military.

Polaroid Lovers

7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday

Four-time Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz brings her Polaroid Lovers Tour to Annapolis with an all-ages performance at Maryland Hall, part of its Rams Head Presents series. The singer-songwriter’s new album is her seventh and was released at the end of January via Rounder Records. $55-$95, with a $110 VIP package available that includes upfront seating, a soundcheck performance, Q&A and group photo with Jarosz and more.

Italian dance

7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday

NoGravity, an Italian dance company led by Emiliano Pellisari, comes to Maryland Hall to perform a work inspired by Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy.” Dancers fly through the air and create unreal figures in a cross between baroque theater and circus. $50 plus fees.