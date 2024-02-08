7 things to do in Annapolis in the next 7 days

You could catch the world premiere of a play at Classic Theatre of Maryland, enjoy a local band in an intimate setting, or watch movies with others or by yourself during the week leading up to Valentine’s Day. Then, of course, there’s Valentine’s Day on Wednesday.

‘Jane Eyre’

7:30 p.m. Thursday

It’s always interesting to watch an actor who inhabits a role, and Laura Rocklyn seems likely to do that with her performance in “Jane Eyre” at Maryland Classic Theatre. Rocklyn and artistic director Sally Boyett have adapted Charlotte Brontë’s 19th-century novel into a play, telling the story of an orphan who struggles to find her place in Victorian society. Rocklyn will portray the title character, supported by a cast of 12.

Here’s the interesting thing. Rocklyn comes to this role after many performances as an interpreter of Brontë's life. Many of the author’s works carry an element of autobiography.

Performances continue through February, with evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. $75 plus fees, with discounts for seniors and young adults.

Honky-tonk

9:45 p.m. Friday to 12:45 a.m. Saturday

Stan and Joe’s Saloon is a small place with a convenient corner where small bands set up for close-up performances. You can catch the Ryan Keith Band, two guys with guitars, for a local show. Free.

Fairytale opera

11 a.m. Saturday

First, ’60s pop star Englebert Humperdinck did not write the fairytale opera “Hansel and Gretel.” But he did take the name of the guy who did, a 19th-century German composer best known for this story of two hungry children lost in an enchanted forest. The Annapolis Opera Co. knew that, and it is staging a performance in English at Maryland Hall. $18 in advance, plus fees. $20 at the door.

Galentine’s Day

Thursday and Saturday

There are two chances to celebrate Galentine’s Day, for women interested in celebrating more than romance.

Maryland Avenue merchants are hosting “Galentine’s Day” from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, with discounts and special offers from merchants.

Or you can head to AND Creative Studios from 3-5 p.m. Saturday for the Wax & Wine Soiree, a mix of candle making and wine tasting. $75-$85 plus fees.

A bowl before the bowl

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

The annual SOUPer Bowl lunch is a tradition, raising funds for the Annapolis Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center on the same day as Super Bowl LVIII. This year, the event takes on a special significance after a fire in January that damaged the shelter.

Organizers at Heritage Baptist Church hope to raise $8,500 for the shelter, with a variety of soups for lunch. Free, but donations are requested.

At the movies

7 p.m. Tuesday

You can catch “God & Country,” a documentary from director Dan Partland and producer Rob Reiner, at the monthly Annapolis Film Society screening at 7 p.m. at Maryland Hall. The documentary takes a critical look at Christian nationalism. $20, with discounts for society members.

If staying home is your thing, you can stream the kickoff of World Artists Experiences’ Bridges to the World International Film Festival, with the Ugandan film “The Forbidden,” about a young girl’s search for her father. The weekly series continues with a new film from a different country through March 12. Free, but donations accepted.

Planning for V-Day

You could think of Valentine’s Day cynically, a holiday that asks you to spend money to show your love. Sigh.

Or you can just accept that Annapolis can be a romantic place and go with it. Here are some ideas.

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership has put together a list of shops, services, restaurants and hotels with special packages for the day. Some are what you’re probably thinking, but there are surprises. How about a massage combined with a glass painting workshop?

Luna Blu, a nice little Italian restaurant on West Street, is taking reservations for the holiday, as are most Annapolis restaurants. Or you could beat the rush from noon-3 p.m. Sunday for a chocolate and wine pairing experience. $25 plus taxes and tip; reservations required by Friday.

If you’re really looking for something different, check out “Love is in the Air” at Wellsview Cottage, a holistic health center.

You and your loved one will be fed “euphoric morsels of decadent shareable treats” amid vibrating tuning forks and Himalayan singing bowls, experience massage featuring warm stones, organic essential oils and scents, and sip herbal teas, tonics or sparkling beverages. Two hours on Valentine’s Day will set you back $590. Singles bookings are available the following Friday for $360.