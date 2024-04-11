The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

You could catch a new production of “Gypsy” at Classic Theatre of Maryland, new music at the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra or some old-style singing from a German choir. There’s lots more to do in Annapolis during the week through April 17.

Classic stage mom

7:30 pm. Thursday

In the ultimate retelling of the ambitious stage mother’s story, Classic Theatre of Maryland premieres its production of “Gypsy.” First produced in 1957 and loosely based on the memoir of 20th-century burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose Lee, the musical follows the story of Rose as she tours with her daughters Baby June and Louise across vaudeville stages and then moves with the times to the striptease-dominated burlesque era.

The role of Rose is considered a prime one in musical theater, a domineering yet ultimately vulnerable character at the center of a big show. Ethel Merman created the role, and was followed by Rosalind Russell, Angela Lansbury, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone and Tyne Daly on Broadway, London’s West End and on screen.

Sally Boyett, artistic director of the theater company, turned to veteran company member Christine Asero. She’ll tackle “Rose’s Turn,” the song at the end of the show and considered a landmark number in American musical theater.

“Gypsy” runs through April 28, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. $55-75, plus fees.

The theater’s monthly cabaret series continues at 7:30 Monday and Tuesday with “The Latin Quarter,” featuring Voice of America host and ethnomusicologist Heather Maxwell. $68-$75, plus fees.

Diverse talent

7:30-10 p.m. Friday

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform the world premiere of Korean American composer Nicky Sohn’s first symphony, a 25-minute work commissioned by the ASO through a California program designed to promote young artists.

The fifth performance in this season’s Masterworks series, the program at Maryland Hall also will include Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4″ featuring acclaimed pianist Awadagin Pratt. He’s the subject of an award-winning documentary exploring his own experiences with racism, “Awadagin Pratt: Black in America.”

The performance will repeat at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Maryland Hall and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Music Center at Strathmore. Tickets are $33-$91, plus fees. Student tickets are $10.

If that’s not enough symphonic music for you, you can go back to Maryland Hall at 3 p.m. Sunday for the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s spring concert, “Brillance Unleashed.” The community group’s performance includes winners of its annual student competition and dancers from the Ballet Theatre of Maryland. $25, plus fees. Free for students.

17 doors open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Seventeen Annapolis-area galleries will open their doors as part of a statewide arts promotion, Artist Open Studios.

Opening their normally private workspaces are the following artists: Selin Balci, Bill Collins, Karen DeGraffenreid, David Diaz, Patrice Drago, Scott Newcomb, Jen Sterling, Janna Zuber, Monica Cortright, Andrée Tullier, Carlos Zepeda, Maria Buszinski, Carolyn Councell, Lisa Battle, Ric Conn, Thyra Moore and Tom Yates.

The main event website provides directions to each studio and links to each artist’s website. Pieces will be on sale at the various locations in Annapolis, Edgewater, Millersville, Pasadena, and across the Bay Bridge in Stevensville and Queenstown.

The artists will talk about their paintings, sculptures and jewelry for free.

MLK parade

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday

Why is there a Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in April? Because the weather in Annapolis on the third Monday in January — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — is usually too rainy, too snowy or too cold to celebrate the Civil Rights icon’s legacy.

Organizers of the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps started the event in 2015 but got tired of weather cancellations in 2019 and moved it to spring. Of course, a spring storm canceled the event in 2023.

So here’s some good news: The forecast for Saturday is sunny with highs around 68.

The parade begins on West Street at Amos Garrett Boulevard, marches around Church Circle and down Main Street to City Dock. Free.

Plug-in on West

2-5 p.m. Sunday

Electric vehicles are not the rarity they were when Green Annapolis started hosting the annual electrical vehicle showcase. Today, it sometimes seems you can’t swing a dead battery without seeing a Tesla Model Y, Chevrolet Bolt or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

So, this year’s 15th Kick Gas drive-in might not have the same “never seen that before” effect it once did, but it’s still a chance to admire 15 electric car and truck models on the first block of West Street and talk with owners. Genesis, Polestar and Lucid models will be present, all still unusual sights on the road.

The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation will offer interactive kids’ activities, and the event includes a Q&A with a panel on charging infrastructure at the nearby Graduate Annapolis hotel. You can still register your EV for the event. Free.

Sing out again

3 p.m. Sunday

Annapolis Opera has been holding its annual vocal competition since 1988, and it comes around again next month.

Until then, you can get your aria fix from past winners in “Voices of Our Time: Vocal Competition All-Stars!” at Asbury United Methodist Church.

Tenor Lawrence Barasa, soprano Katerina Burton, mezzo-soprano Winona Martin, and bass-baritone Jason Zacher will perform selections of solos, duets and quartets from some of the best-known operas accompanied by pianist Jessica Lee. $34, plus fees.

Sound of Silence

7:30 p.m. Monday

Gregorian, the German band that performs ancient and contemporary music in the style of ninth-century Latin worship, was supposed to come to Annapolis last fall as part of its first U.S. tour.

Citing logistical difficulties and soft ticket sales as the concert business recovered from the pandemic, the group postponed its appearance until this spring. So, this may be your best chance to hear the Simon and Garfunkel 1964 classic “The Sound of Silence” sung as if it were 1066.

Maryland Hall will host the rescheduled Rams Head Presents show, which comes almost halfway through Gregorian’s 16-city tour. $50-$150, plus fees.

Hey, if you miss it here, you can always catch the 25th-anniversary tour across Germany in 2025.