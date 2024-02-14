CFG Bank’s longtime CEO Bill Wiedel is no longer with the company, and the chief executive of the bank’s holding company, Capital Funding Bancorp, Inc., is now also the CEO of the bank.

Jack Dwyer, who founded Capital Funding Bancorp in 2009, was announced as CFG Bank’s new CEO on Tuesday. The company’s press release did not mention Wiedel, who had been CEO since 2018.

Dwyer is in the position of CEO permanently, not an on interim or acting basis, according to a report from the Baltimore Business Journal. CFG Bank Arena and Dwyer are donors of The Baltimore Banner.

The company made a handful of other leadership changes as well, including naming Erik Howard as the company’s chief operating officer and president, and as CFG Bank’s president. Chris Chick, who is the current chief operating officer of CFG Bank, is now also the bank’s chief administrative officer.

The moves come after Bancorp in January announced a capital raise of $160 million.

“Following the completion of our capital raise and with our new leadership team in place, we’re well positioned to capitalize on strategic opportunities and continue our track record of consistent, profitable growth,” Dwyer said in a statement on Tuesday.

CFG Bank is the largest based in Baltimore, and the sixth-largest in the region, according to the company. In September 2022, it became the first office tenant at what’s now known as Baltimore Peninsula.

And in October 2022, the bank signed a multiyear naming rights deal for the former Royal Farms Arena, now called the CFG Bank Arena.

The arena opened after extensive renovations in early 2023 and is ranked among the highest-grossing venues in the world.