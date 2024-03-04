To become reality, the vision for Harborplace must navigate a bureaucratic maze. That could take years.

Though City Council just approved key steps on the path to revitalizing Baltimore’s prized downtown waterfront, it will be years before the nearly $1 billion vision is complete.

MCB Real Estate and head developer P. David Bramble plan to revamp the promenades and park spaces, demolishing Harborplace’s decades-old pavilions and replacing them with commercial buildings, the curved rooftop park building known as “the sail” and two high-rise residential towers.

But to realize that expensive — and controversial — vision, the developer must navigate a political and bureaucratic labyrinth.

Since Bramble unveiled his plan at the end of October, proposed changes to land-use requirements in the harbor have worked their way through a planning commission review and City Council. The city has allowed MCB a three-year, rent-free runway for pre-development work. Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation, said it would optimistically take another three years to get through permitting, financing, construction and a ribbon-cutting on the first building, an event he predicted could come near the end of the decade.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The three bills to amend land use requirements in on the waterfront cleared the council Monday, 14-1, with Councilman Ryan Dorsey casting the only votes against the package.

Here’s what comes next:

Read More Harborplace plan is about to sail through City Council. Voters could face unanswered questions Mar 4, 2024

Mayor Brandon Scott’s desk (spring 2024): With City Council’s near-unanimous approval, the enabling legislation for the redevelopment goes to the mayor’s desk, where all three bills amending land-use requirements on the waterfront are expected to get his signature.

With City Council’s near-unanimous approval, the enabling legislation for the redevelopment goes to the mayor’s desk, where all three bills amending land-use requirements on the waterfront are expected to get his signature. Certify ballot language (Aug. 2): One of the three bills approved by City Council, proposed changes to the city charter, also requires approval in a citywide referendum. The city must submit ballot language to the Maryland State Board of Elections by early August.

One of the three bills approved by City Council, proposed changes to the city charter, also requires approval in a citywide referendum. The city must submit ballot language to the Maryland State Board of Elections by early August. Voters approve city charter changes (Nov. 5): Perhaps the biggest test for Harborplace will come in the general election, when Baltimore voters will be asked to approve the City Council’s proposed changes to the charter, which would allow residential towers in the waterfront park. Without citywide approval, the project as proposed is dead in the water. But odds of making it through look good, given the track record of Baltimore voters for approving ballot measures.

Perhaps the biggest test for Harborplace will come in the general election, when Baltimore voters will be asked to approve the City Council’s proposed changes to the charter, which would allow residential towers in the waterfront park. Without citywide approval, the project as proposed is dead in the water. But odds of making it through look good, given the track record of Baltimore voters for approving ballot measures. Design reviews: The design review process for MCB’s Harborplace proposal got underway in November, when its renderings took a licking before the Urban Design & Architecture Advisory Panel. The developer’s high-level vision, known as its “master plan,” will get one more meeting in front of the architectural advisory panel before requiring approval from the city planning commission — a step that could happen before the November general election. More granular designs of MCB’s individual building proposals will go through a similar review before the design panel and require their own, separate approvals from the Planning Commission, according to a Department of Planning presentation. Such detailed designs can be expensive, said Daniel Taylor, managing director of business and neighborhood development with the Baltimore Development Corporation, and MCB likely wouldn’t move forward with this step until after the November referendum.

The design review process for MCB’s Harborplace proposal got underway in November, when its renderings took a licking before the Urban Design & Architecture Advisory Panel. The developer’s high-level vision, known as its “master plan,” will get one more meeting in front of the architectural advisory panel before requiring approval from the city planning commission — a step that could happen before the November general election. More granular designs of MCB’s individual building proposals will go through a similar review before the design panel and require their own, separate approvals from the Planning Commission, according to a Department of Planning presentation. Such detailed designs can be expensive, said Daniel Taylor, managing director of business and neighborhood development with the Baltimore Development Corporation, and MCB likely wouldn’t move forward with this step until after the November referendum. Many, many construction permits: The number of permits necessary for such a massive development project will be large, covering everything from underground foundation work to later phases of construction, Taylor said. Many city agencies, including the housing, public works and planning departments, would have a stake in the permitting process. Taylor noted that the bulk of this phase would be securing individual permits for each of the five new buildings.

Read More Harborplace plan is about to sail through City Council. Voters could face unanswered questions Mar 4, 2024

MCB Real Estate co-founder David Bramble speaks at a press conference where the company’s plans for the Harborplace development are revealed, at the Light Street pavilion on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Baltimore. (Wesley Lapointe/The Baltimore Banner)

Read More Harborplace plan is about to sail through City Council. Voters could face unanswered questions Mar 4, 2024