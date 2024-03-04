Though City Council just approved key steps on the path to revitalizing Baltimore’s prized downtown waterfront, it will be years before the nearly $1 billion vision is complete.

MCB Real Estate and head developer P. David Bramble plan to revamp the promenades and park spaces, demolishing Harborplace’s decades-old pavilions and replacing them with commercial buildings, the curved rooftop park building known as “the sail” and two high-rise residential towers.

But to realize that expensive — and controversial — vision, the developer must navigate a political and bureaucratic labyrinth.

Since Bramble unveiled his plan at the end of October, proposed changes to land-use requirements in the harbor have worked their way through a planning commission review and City Council. The city has allowed MCB a three-year, rent-free runway for pre-development work. Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation, said it would optimistically take another three years to get through permitting, financing, construction and a ribbon-cutting on the first building, an event he predicted could come near the end of the decade.

The three bills to amend land use requirements in on the waterfront cleared the council Monday, 14-1, with Councilman Ryan Dorsey casting the only votes against the package.

Here’s what comes next:

MCB Real Estate co-founder David Bramble speaks at a press conference where the company's plans for the Harborplace development are revealed, at the Light Street pavilion on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Baltimore.

