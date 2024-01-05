Authorities in Mississippi are looking into the details of how a Naval Academy midshipman died during his holiday leave.

Mason Halsey, a midshipman first class, died on New Year’s Day, the Naval Academy said in a social media post.

Halsey, 22, was a resident of Gulfport, Mississippi.

A political science major, Halsey was a member of the 5th Company and the Navy Spirit Team, which leads mids in cheer, dance and mascot spirit during athletic events.

Spirit team coach Kimberly Salyers said one quality that stood out about Mason was his eagerness to help train new members.

“He had cheer experience prior to attending the Naval Academy and was very passionate about training and helping others achieve their goals,” Salyers said. “Even when the cheer season was over, he would constantly text me to see if he could hold stunt sessions. He was always available during plebe summer to assist me with the incoming plebes and even received his cheer certification to be able to be a safety observer.”

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point expressed its condolences on the Naval Academy Facebook page.

“With heavy hearts, The U.S. Military Academy unites in grief to mourn your loss,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers extend to Mason’s family, friends, and the entire U.S. Naval Academy family. May you find the strength and solace as you navigate through this sad and challenging time. Be thou at peace.”

Halsey is survived by his father, retired Master Chief Thane Halsey, his mother, Carla Halsey, a sister Caitlin Howell (Jeffry), and a brother Trevon Halsey (Jeannie).

Correction: This story has been updated to correctly identify Mason Halsey, and to correct the spelling of Jeffry Howell’s first name.