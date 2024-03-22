The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Maryland officials are set to pay $4.1 million to two groups of people identified in a Title IX investigation into the University of Maryland Baltimore County, which was just the subject of a blockbuster probe by the U.S. Department of Justice of the university’s swim team.

The pending settlement is a result of a consent decree the university is entering to make a number of changes, including offering financial compensation to victims.

Rignal Baldwin V, who represents six former swimmers in a federal lawsuit, said that it’s unclear what potential next steps would be for his clients as agreeing to compensation for the settlement may prevent them from pursuing further legal action.

”It’d be very easy to just say this is a complete vindication — which it is, a moral vindication — but we’re not done advocating for students,” Baldwin said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland’s Board of Public Works, comprised of the governor, treasurer and comptroller, will vote on the proposal April 3. An agenda posted on Friday includes few details of the proposed settlement but notes the payments will “settle all claims against the University arising out of or related to sex discrimination at the University.”

Making the payments, the agenda states, is “in the best interest of the State.”