The University of Maryland, College Park, has ordered some of its Greek life organizations to indefinitely suspend new member programs, ordered current members of organization to have no contact with new or prospective members, and placed a “social moratorium” on the organizations.

In a letter sent Friday, March 1, to the leadership of the university’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, officials said they have reason to believe “multiple chapters” within those councils “have been conducting activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.”

“We will be launching an investigation into this matter,” James McShay, assistant vice president and interim director of fraternity and sorority life and James Bond, director of student conduct, said in the letter.

The letter, first reported on by the student newspaper The Diamondback, says the fraternity and sorority groups were warned in an “emergency meeting” Thursday that further allegations of misconduct could lead to a cease-and-desist notice, and that there were “additional incidents” involving multiple organizations reported Friday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

While not specific about the allegations or incidents involved, the letter says the university is going to investigate. The letter warns students against “attempts to coordinate responses, deceive investigators, or provide false information to University officials” and says students may want to review the university’s student code of conduct and hazing policy.

The suspension affects at least 36 fraternities and sororities, according to The Diamondback’s report.

A social moratorium, according to the letter, means the affected chapters are prohibited from hosting an event on or off the university’s campus where alcohol is present.

Current members of the relevant Greek life chapters were ordered to have no contact with new or prospective members, including over social media or third-party communication.

The letter, sent by the university’s interim director of fraternity and sorority life and its director of student conduct, says failure to comply with the cease and desist could result in individual or group sanctions.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others. 

More from Cody Boteler

Winter was warmer and wetter than normal. What comes next?

Maryland State House shut down for 2 hours following threat of a man with a gun

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why 1 in 3 Baltimore public housing sites fail federal inspections

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch