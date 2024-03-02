The University of Maryland, College Park, has ordered some of its Greek life organizations to indefinitely suspend new member programs, ordered current members of organization to have no contact with new or prospective members, and placed a “social moratorium” on the organizations.

In a letter sent Friday, March 1, to the leadership of the university’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, officials said they have reason to believe “multiple chapters” within those councils “have been conducting activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.”

“We will be launching an investigation into this matter,” James McShay, assistant vice president and interim director of fraternity and sorority life and James Bond, director of student conduct, said in the letter.

The letter, first reported on by the student newspaper The Diamondback, says the fraternity and sorority groups were warned in an “emergency meeting” Thursday that further allegations of misconduct could lead to a cease-and-desist notice, and that there were “additional incidents” involving multiple organizations reported Friday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

While not specific about the allegations or incidents involved, the letter says the university is going to investigate. The letter warns students against “attempts to coordinate responses, deceive investigators, or provide false information to University officials” and says students may want to review the university’s student code of conduct and hazing policy.

The suspension affects at least 36 fraternities and sororities, according to The Diamondback’s report.

A social moratorium, according to the letter, means the affected chapters are prohibited from hosting an event on or off the university’s campus where alcohol is present.

Current members of the relevant Greek life chapters were ordered to have no contact with new or prospective members, including over social media or third-party communication.

The letter, sent by the university’s interim director of fraternity and sorority life and its director of student conduct, says failure to comply with the cease and desist could result in individual or group sanctions.