The evening before Howard County schools were set to open, Superintendent Michael Martirano was fully confident the buses were ready to go.

But by the time he began his commute to work Monday morning, the county’s top administrator knew transportation was already beginning to fall apart. In the following hours and days, thousands of Howard County students saw their bus routes canceled for the remainder of the first week of school, while other families experienced incorrect bus assignments, delayed rides or no rides at all.

Martirano on Wednesday described those failures in extensive detail, apologized to parents and students and pledged a forensic audit to ensure those problems would never happen again.

“I’m extremely, extremely disappointed that there were errors that could have been mitigated that were not,” he said during a nearly hour-long news conference.

At the center of the fallout is a California tech company hired by Howard County school system to solve transportation issues. Zūm has a three-year, $27 million contract to operate nearly half of the district’s bus routes.

Martirano said Zūm’s 250 buses and vehicles on Monday became caught in a bottleneck while trying to exit the parking lot to pick up children, creating significant delays. On Tuesday, 20 Zūm drivers called out or did not show up to work, which resulted in the abrupt cancellation of 20 bus routes for the remainder of the week, he said.

The superintendent said the 2,400 students who were affected by the cancelation this week had an attendance rate Tuesday of 94% “no thanks to us.” The school system as a whole saw a 96% attendance rate on the same day.

Martirano said he is meeting with Zūm’s chief executive officer and chief operating officer in person next week to ensure all failures have been addressed.

This article will be updated.