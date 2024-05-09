The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Howard County educators rallied outside central office in frustration over salary negotiations with the school board

On the fourth day of Teacher Appreciation Week, roughly 100 Howard County Public School educators left work Thursday afternoon and went straight to a press conference and rally outside of the system’s central office.

Decked out in red union t-shirt shirts, teachers gathered to express their frustrations of entering a stalemate with the school board over contract negotiations. Inside, Board of Education members and central office employees were prepping for the school board meeting.

Supporters held signs that read: “Teachers Need More Than Apples,” “I eat ramen because of YOU!,” “ZUM GETS ALL THE $$$ … EDUCATORS GET THE SHAFT!”

The minimum salary for Howard County teachers is currently $58,744. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s multi-year plan to improve public schools, requires school systems statewide to increase teacher pay to a minimum of $60,000 by 2026.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Howard County Education Association, also known as the teacher's union, held a press conference and rally ahead of the afternoon school board meeting on May 9, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The school board offered a single step increase and a 1% cost-of-living-adjustment to the teacher’s union. However, veteran educators at the top of the step scale would only receive the 1% COLA. The Howard County Education Association rejected the offer back in March. The school board has since refused the teacher union’s offer to enter into a multiyear contract.

“We need four members of this [school] board to decide that making a multiyear contract with their educators is more important than dumping more money into a multiyear contract with Zum,” said HCEA President Ben Schmitt, at a rally outside of the school board meeting Thursday afternoon.

Howard County schools were plagued with busing issues the first few months of this school year after its newest contractor, Zum, struggled to get all of its routes staffed in time for the start of the year.

“And we need four members of this board to do this now. Not next week. Not next month. It needs to be now,” Schmitt said. The school board has seven members and one student member. The student member cannot vote on matters related to the budget, personnel or restricted matters.

Last week, some county council members expressed their concerns to school system officials about how teacher pay will shake out for the upcoming school year. They stressed the need to remain competitive with neighboring school districts.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

County Council Chair Deb Jung, who voiced concerns last week, came out Thursday to support the educators. Jung’s mother was a 35-year-career kindergarten teacher, and her daughter is a Wilde Lake High graduate.

“I sincerely appreciate our teachers and one of the best ways to show that appreciation is to make sure that you get assigned multiyear contracts,” Jung said. “I know this is not a high paying job, but we certainly could be paying you all more.”

Schmitt also spoke in front of the school board, during the HCEA segment of Thursday’s meeting, saying “this negotiation cycle has been fraught with obstructionism, delays, and bad faith.”

“You’ve offered $22 million, barely enough to cover a step and 1% [COLAs] for our members, and you haven’t budged since,” Schmitt said. “We offered a fair three-year deal that would minimally change your budget in year one while ensuring larger increases in year two and three [for educators].”

Howard County educators rallied outside of Thursday's May 9 school board meeting. (Kaitlin Newman)

While school system officials and school board members have said they cannot comment on specifics due to ongoing negotiations, some tense exchanges occurred Thursday between Schmitt and board members.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Paul Lemle, an HCEA member, past president and future Maryland State Education Association president, said during Thursday’s rally, “the board’s failure to negotiate destroys its relationships with the community.”

Lemle added that veteran educators are leaving the profession for higher paying jobs, while the younger workforce “don’t view this [teaching] as a viable career.”