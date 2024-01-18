Maryland is getting ready for another round of snow, with winter storm warnings and advisories kicking in early Friday morning. The Baltimore region is expected to get up to 2 inches, but areas further north and west could see more accumulation.
Some Maryland school systems have announced they’ll operate on a delay Friday morning or be closed due to the weather.
- Anne Arundel County Schools will be closed for the semester break.
- Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed Friday and all evening activities are called off. | Read the alert
- Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Friday and all after-school activities are called off. | Read the alert
- Harford County Public Schools will be closed Friday and all weekend activities are canceled. | Read the alert
- Howard County Public Schools will be closed Friday and all evening activities are canceled. | Read the alert
- Cecil County Public Schools will be closed Friday. | Read the alert
- Coppin State University will be closed Friday.
This story will be updated.