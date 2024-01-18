Maryland is getting ready for another round of snow, with winter storm warnings and advisories kicking in early Friday morning. The Baltimore region is expected to get up to 2 inches, but areas further north and west could see more accumulation.

Some Maryland school systems have announced they’ll operate on a delay Friday morning or be closed due to the weather.

Anne Arundel County Schools will be closed for the semester break.

Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed Friday and all evening activities are called off. | Read the alert

Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Friday and all after-school activities are called off. | Read the alert

Harford County Public Schools will be closed Friday and all weekend activities are canceled. | Read the alert

Howard County Public Schools will be closed Friday and all evening activities are canceled. | Read the alert

Cecil County Public Schools will be closed Friday. | Read the alert

Coppin State University will be closed Friday.

For private school delays and other closings, visit WJZ.

This story will be updated.