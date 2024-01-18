Maryland is getting ready for another round of snow, with winter storm warnings and advisories kicking in early Friday morning. The Baltimore region is expected to get up to 2 inches, but areas further north and west could see more accumulation.

Some Maryland school systems have announced they’ll operate on a delay Friday morning or be closed due to the weather.

For private school delays and other closings, visit WJZ.

This story will be updated.

