In my favorite scene from the hilarious movie “Miss Congeniality,” Miss United States pageant host Stan asks sweetly dim contestant Cheryl to describe the perfect date. He’s expecting an answer about picnics or long walks on the beach, but that’s not what he gets.

“I’d have to say April 25,” a smiling Cheryl answers sincerely. “Because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!”

Wrong! Not only was our befuddled beauty queen confused about the question, but there is no perfect April date, weather-wise. At least not in Maryland. That’s because of the changing nature of our climate, and the state’s infamously fickle weather, which inspired a funny meme extending Maryland’s actual seasons to 12, including “Fool’s Spring,“ “The Pollening,” “Hell’s Front Porch” and “False Fall.”

“In Maryland, where the weather is notoriously unpredictable, you might experience cool mornings, warm afternoons, and chilly evenings, all in the span of a single day,” said wardrobe stylist Tonae Lee with Style Fanatic Stylings in Baltimore.

I can attest to that. In the last week and a half, I found myself comfortable in that light jacket Cheryl suggested, shivering in the freezing rain in a leather jacket and then taking out the trash in shorts and a tank top. It’s madness.

“Right now is either ‘Fool’s Spring’ or ‘Spring of Deception,’” confirmed Afya Evans, image consultant, owner of The Afya Spot Executive Coaching and Style Studio and a former Maryland resident now in Atlanta. “You don’t know what to wear.”

But Evans and Lee do. They offered advice on navigating every iteration of spring as stylishly as possible, regardless of the deceptive weather.