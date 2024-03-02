Supporters of the colleges in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) arrived in Baltimore showing off their school and sorority colors. Players showcased their talent on the court and the fans of the sport showcased their undying support for their college and universities.

Each year the CIAA fans set new heights of pride. This year CIAA Basketball Tournament fans took center stage in Baltimore from February 26 - March 3, 2024, by applauding electrifying performances by teams at the CFG Bank Arena.

While there was no shortage of the golf shirts and oversized jerseys seen on fans at most sporting events, a lot of supporters displayed their fabulous fashion sense to support their school. The “Mister and Miss” from the HBCU’s were on hand to extend additional pageantry to the games.

If you’re the queen, you wear a tiara and sash. If you’re too cool for school, wear crazy sexy cool! Or represent your school by being on the cheer squad!

Here are some of the looks of fans at the CIAA Tournament.

Aniyah Ward and Jada Pierce are supporting Winston-Salem State University. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) held the single-elimination tournament at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on February 26 - March 2nd. Fans of the CIAA came in support of their college. Theodore Brown went to college at ECSU (Elizabeth City State University) and wife Pam Brown attended Virginia Union University. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Mya Brown and Frank Bryan are student from ECSU (Elizabeth City State University). (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner) Claflin fans Missy and Josh Reddick (left) and Lakisha and Nykema Alexander brought their home-made sign to support their team. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore’s Poet Taylor swings her pink hair. It's a hair flipping FANtastic! (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Max Jamison came dressed in heavy metal for the CIAA games. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Mascot for the CIAA Leo the Lion. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

90 year-old Grace Bryant wear the Delta Sigma Theta's colors, crimson and cream. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

The Claflin University cheer squad from Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner) Members of the Lincoln University band stop by the Baltimore Banner Photo Booth. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Clyde Doughty, Jr., President of the CIAA Athletic Directors Association, chairs the CIAA Diversity and Inclusion Committee. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Maryland Army National Guard: Capt. Sylvia Mercedes, Cadet Alex Bui, Maj. Justin Rogers and Sgt. 1st Class John Kauffman. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Jacqueline (Jacqie) McWilliams was named the Commissioner for the CIAA. She is the first female to serve as Commissioner for the CIAA and was the first appointed African American female Commissioner representing NCAA Division I, II and III, plays a game of high-five with 6"6" NBA great Bobby Dandridge. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Tirrell Whittley is the CEO and founder of Liquid Soul in Baltimore. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner) Brandon Best is a general manager at the CIAA. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Macao Thomas, Down Bell and Kevin Felder are at the CIAA to rep ECSU (Elizabeth City State University). (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Morgan State’s Christina Royster is the owner of Big Media Agency in Baltimore. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Carolyn Lloyd at the Banner Photo Booth for CIAA fans struts her stuff. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Fans of the CIAA came in support of their college. Britney Acuff takes a selfie at the Photo Booth. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Lincoln University women basketball team members (l to r) Maya Walker, Jaleesa Lanier and Kaziah Akinniyi. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner) (L to r) Bagrielle Goldsmith, Janasia Brace and Jayla Woods are cheering on Calflin University of Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Mister and Miss Claflin University, Khari Graham and India Rice. And Mister and Miss Elizabeth City State University Jared Bell and Jordan Thornton. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Harry Stinson III is VP of advancement &Director of Athletics at Lincoln University (PA.) Lincoln University. Has advanced to CIAA tourney semifinals 6 of the last 7 years. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Kevin Wallace is the owner of Collegiate Luxe in Baltimore. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner) Leslie Speight from Petersburg, Virginia, is a retired NFL official, and came to enjoy the enjoy the games. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Whitney Houston fan Ronald Banks of Baltimore is enjoying the CIAA tournament. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)