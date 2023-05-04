Building potential: A class becomes a team before Kinetic Sculpture Race

“I’d like to finish this year in, you know, one piece,” said Jonathan Kuessner, pilot of the “Good as Gold” vehicle. His failed last year when it was damaged in the mud pit, and then its fate was sealed when he tried to hop a curb to get out of the way of an oncoming car near the finish line. He picked up the bike and carried it across the line. “This year’s challenges are making sure that things are reinforced in those spots where stuff broke last year. I’m not stressing this year because I know what to expect. It’s a whole different ballgame when you’re actually in it,” he said.