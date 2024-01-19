Another winter snow returned to Maryland with many cities expected to be blanketed with about 4 to 6 inches for Baltimore City and Frederick, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil and Kent counties. Temperatures dropped into the mid-twenties overnight we can expect high of only 32 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
Snow will continue through the morning before tapering off later in the late afternoon and evening.
Most school districts in the Baltimore region canceled classes Friday.