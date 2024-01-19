Wake-up Baltimore!

Another winter snow returned to Maryland with many cities expected to be blanketed with about 4 to 6 inches for Baltimore City and Frederick, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil and Kent counties. Temperatures dropped into the mid-twenties overnight we can expect high of only 32 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Snow will continue through the morning before tapering off later in the late afternoon and evening.

Most school districts in the Baltimore region canceled classes Friday.

Snow begins to accumulate and cover the crab statue in Fells Point. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

A late night snow falls in Locust Point. (Norman Gomlak / The Baltimore Banner)

Shawn Newlin throws a snowball at his daughter Hope Newlin, 10, in their backyard, in Dundalk. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

Snow covered street in Upper Fells Point. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

A truck salts the 83 South to keep the highway free of ice and snow. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Emily Wheeler, left, and Jarred Thomas, play fetch with their dog Marlo (black and white) in Riverside Park, Baltimore, Maryland. (Carl Schmidt / for The Baltimore Banner)

Catherine Hammond cleans snow from her car in Federal Hill, Baltimore, Maryland. (Carl Schmidt / for The Baltimore Banner)

Doug Clemens sweeps snow from the sidewalk in Federal Hill, Baltimore, Maryland. (Carl Schmidt / for The Baltimore Banner)

A snowman, smoking a cigarette and sticking out its deli meat tongue, rides a scooter in Fells Point. Baltimore is expecting an additional 4-6 inches of snow. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

The Light Are Still on Even with the snow I Oella, MD (Geoff Baker)

Snow covers playgound at Pop's Park in Berwyn Heights, Maryland. (Taneen Momeni / for the Baltimore Banner)