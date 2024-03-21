The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

AFSCME Maryland Council 3, the state’s second-largest union, tapped Mayor Brandon Scott for reelection and Zeke Cohen for City Council President in an endorsement announcement Thursday morning.

Many of the thousands of AFSCME members have worked in Baltimore for decades and remember what candidates have —and haven’t — done for working families, said AFSCME Maryland President Patrick Moran.

“We want ethical people to lead our city to a prosperous future,” he said. Scott and Cohen earned the endorsements after committee members interviewed candidates and compared their current and past records.

Scott faces former Mayor Sheila Dixon in the Democratic primary; the two were separated from each other by about 2 percentage points running for the same office in 2020. Attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace are also running among a total Democrats field of 13.

Scott has netted much of the union support this campaign season, from Baltimore City’s firefighters unions to the Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO Council, which represents than 100 local unions and 80,000 Baltimore-area workers.

The union chose Cohen, who currently represents Southeast Baltimore’s 1st District, over incumbent Council President Nick Mosby and former councilwoman Shannon Sneed. Like Scott, Cohen has yielded prominent labor support.

AFSCME also endorsed Comptroller Bill Henry, who is running unopposed.

The union made endorsements in most council races, with a few eyebrow-raising snubs. The union chose Jermaine Jones, a former union leader who led the Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO Council from 2017 to 2022, over incumbent Robert Stokes in the race to represent East Baltimore’s 12th District.

The union tapped Paris Gray in the open race for West Baltimore’s 8th District; the Democrat is currently an aide to departing Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. He faces former Del. Bilal Ali in the primary.

In other district primaries, AFSCME endorsed incumbent councilmembers Danielle McCray, Ryan Dorsey, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, Sharon Green Middleton, James Torrence, John Bullock, Phylicia Porter, Eric Costello, and Odette Ramos.

Incumbents Antonio Glover and Mark Conway were snubbed; AFSCME opted not to endorse any candidates in their districts.

Cohen is vacating his district seat by running to lead the council. AFSCME also declined to make an endorsement in the open race — the second time a major union has declined to weigh in on the race. The Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO Council also opted not to tap a 1st District candidate.

Mark Parker, the pastor at Breath of God Lutheran Church in Highlandtown, ran for the seat in 2016 and lost to Cohen. He is again running for the seat. He’s joined by Liam Davis, who worked in the office of then-City Council President Jack Young as chief clerk of the City Council before joining the city’s Department of Transportation as a legislative affairs manager in 2019. Joe Koehler, a CPA and the treasurer of the Canton Community Association, is also running in the 1st District Democratic primary.