Agencies testify about failure to intervene before deadly Brooklyn shooting

More details about the city government’s failure to intervene in the lead-up to the deadly shooting in South Baltimore earlier this month trickled out Thursday evening as members of a City Council committee asked agency leaders about what they knew and when.

Notably, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley acknowledged early on his agency’s failure to respond appropriately that night. And the leader of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, which owns and manages public housing across the city, said officials there are exploring evicting tenants who they say violated the terms of their residency agreements in throwing the large gathering.

A large crowd — which included state lawmakers, a rare sighting at council hearings — packed City Hall for the early evening hearing, where representatives from the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Department of Transportation, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City and the Baltimore Police Department took to the podium.

Councilman Mark Conway, chair of the city’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee, said the mass-trauma event “shook people to their core.”

What answers had surfaced in the aftermath of the shooting weren’t sufficient, Conway said. “There’s more work to do,” he said.

The July 2 shooting, which killed two young people, 18 and 20, and injured more than two dozen others between ages 13 and 32, happened shortly after midnight on the tails of Brooklyn Day, an annual community celebration. The incident attracted national attention during a holiday weekend already beset by gun violence.

In the aftermath, Baltimore Police have conceded that they could have done more to protect the crowd from violence, which Worley blamed on an “intelligence failure.”

But in public remarks Thursday, Worley said continued review of the situation has exposed “a greater breakdown in judgement and communication” that he described as unacceptable.

“I’m angry, sad and very disappointed,” said Worley, who took the helm of the department in an acting capacity in June. He said the agency already has implemented internal changes and pledged to “get to the bottom of what happened.”

City Council President Nick J. Mosby faulted city agencies for providing inadequate services in an oft-neglected part of Baltimore. Cut off by Interstate 95, Brooklyn deserves the same coordination and attention as other neighborhoods, Mosby argued. He contended a similar gathering in Canton or Fells Point would have garnered a better and faster response.

“That’s the crux of this matter,” Mosby said. “All citizens deserve the same level of service.”

Police have found casings from more than a dozen different guns at the scene, increasing the challenge of solving the crime. Brooklyn residents say their neighborhood has deteriorated and trust has broken down following years of city neglect.

Janet Abrahams, president and CEO of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, said residents of the Brooklyn Homes housing complex broke the authority’s trust, too.

She said residents failed to communicate the date of the event to the authority, which owns and manages Brooklyn Homes. Typically, Abrahams said, residents give notice so the authority can alert the police department’s Southern District in advance.

That didn’t happen this year, Abrahams said. She added Brooklyn Day attendants were technically using Brooklyn Homes electricity illegally. And she said the authority was exploring terminating lease agreements with some tenants for violating the rules for throwing large gatherings.

In any event, Abrahams said the authority is changing its policies and plans to implement security forces at all its housing complexes.

John Watts, a pastor in Brooklyn, challenged city agencies and the authority for not doing more to wrap their arms around the community in advance of the violence.

“There are those that need assistance, help them get the assistance. There are those that love the police like I do. Help us get back the police presence in our community,” Watts said to cheers and applause.

Stefanie Mavronis, the interim leader of MONSE, the city’s anti-violence office, said trauma and mental health specialists fanned out across the Brooklyn neighborhood after the shooting and have successfully linked survivors of the shooting with mental health resources and social services.

On Friday, Baltimore Police made an arrest, charging a 17-year-old with gun possession violations. But they have not charged him with shooting anyone. His lawyer told reporters this week that he was carrying a toy gun and not responsible for the violence. He will continue to be held without bond in the Youth Detention Center while he awaits trial, a judge ruled on Monday.