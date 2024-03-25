Mayor Brandon Scott will deliver the last State of the City address of his current term on Monday night, before a crowd of officials and supporters.

The address is slated to kick off at Baltimore Center Stage in Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. Residents can watch the address via Charm TV’s livestream service, which is embedded below.

Mayors historically use the address to pitch new policies, recount victories, and set a tone and agenda for the rest of the calendar year. This year’s address is especially important, as the primary election looms less than two months away. In deep-blue Baltimore, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by 10-to-1, the primary is tantamount to winning in November.

Scott, a 39-year-old first-term Democrat, will likely recap his achievements and set a proposed policy agenda for his potential second term. The incumbent is running a tight race against former Mayor Sheila Dixon, as well as businessman Bob Wallace and attorney Thiru Vignarajah.

Scott delivered last year’s address in mid-April at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center in South Baltimore, where he pledged to expand rec center hours amid a spike in violence towards minors and restore weekly curbside recycling.

