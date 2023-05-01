Mayor Brandon Scott’s communications director Cirilo Manego no longer works for the mayor, according to multiple officials speaking on background who are not authorized to speak on personnel matters publicly.

Manego was named the mayor’s third communications director in three years in mid-February. He did not immediately return a request for comment.

Senior administration officials have informed City Hall staffers he no longer works in the mayor’s office. Sources tell The Baltimore Banner that his office is empty. Manego was not in attendance at a Scott news conference held on Monday morning.

The mayor’s office of communications did not immediately return a request for comment.

A senior aide in the mayor’s office speaking on background said that Scott asked Manego to step down as communications director, take a leave of absence and return to City Hall to work as an agency spokesman. They declined to say which agency.

In an administration marked by cabinet-level departures, the communications office has seen the highest rate of turnover.

Stefanie Mavronis, a prominent aide in then-City Council President Scott’s office who directed communications for his 2020 mayoral campaign, served as acting director of communications from his inauguration until the spring of 2021, when the mayor tapped Cal Harris for the permanent position.

Scott asked Harris to step down after 10 months on the job. James Bentley, a longtime City Hall aide who worked for former mayors Jack Young and Catherine Pugh, was pulled from directing communications in the Department of Public Works, to serve as a temporary communications head for the mayor’s office while senior staffers searched for a permanent replacement.

In June 2022, Scott announced Monica Lewis as his new director of communications. She held the role for eight months, until she left to work the same job for City Council President Nick Mosby.

This article will be updated.