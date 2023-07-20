The City Council has marked its calendar for a second hearing on the Brooklyn Day shooting, with its eye on gaining new information about the Baltimore Police Department response and more data on the Safe Streets violence mediation program.

The hearing, planned for Sept. 13 at 1 p.m., was announced in a tweet on Thursday by Councilman Mark Conway, the public safety chair, who said he expected the Police Department will have by then completed its “after-action report.”

That is what the department is calling its internal review of the police response to the annual Brooklyn Day block party, which drew a crowd estimated to be as large as 800 or 900 people on July 2. But this year, what is normally a peaceful cookout went horribly wrong, devolving into a shooting that left two young people dead and 28 others injured.

We will be holding a follow-up hearing about the Brooklyn mass shooting on September 13th, 2023. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/scogapavK9 — Councilman Mark Conway (@MarkConway4th) July 20, 2023

Police never established a presence at the event as they had in years past, despite several complaints of people displaying weapons and discharging firearms. Questions about the police response and an admission by acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley that the department should have better handled the event before it turned violent made up the bulk of the discussion in the first hearing on the shooting, held last week, which also featured the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City and the Department of Transportation. The same agencies are expected to return in September.

In a statement, Conway said that, in addition to the after-action report, the council members expect to review responses to other “questions that were left unanswered at the hearing.

“Among them: a log of 911 calls made from the affected area that evening, BPD protocol reports and Safe Streets mediation data,” Conway said. “It is my unequivocal position that we must continue to dig deeper, not only to find answers and make policy changes, but to bring peace and closure to the victims and families involved in this painful event.”