Baltimore’s flagship anti-gun violence strategy likely drove down shootings in the historically violent Western District by one-quarter over 18 months, a substantial reduction achieved without a corresponding increase in arrests.

That’s the finding of a new research paper by a team of academics who have been evaluating the effectiveness of Baltimore’s so-called “group violence reduction strategy,” which Mayor Brandon Scott launched in the Western District at the start of 2022.

An alternative approach to policing, the group violence strategy identifies those at highest risk of gun violence and offers them social services, reserving more traditional punitive enforcement for those who refuse help and continue criminal behavior.

Among their chief findings, the research team, led by University of Pennsylvania criminologist Anthony Braga, determined it was “highly likely” that the group violence reduction strategy was responsible for a close to 25% reduction in shootings in the Western District over a year and a half compared to the levels of violence that would have happened without the intervention. The benefits of the strategy were most profound in the first year before abating somewhat afterwards, the researchers found.

At the same time that shootings were dropping, Braga’s team found that overall arrests in the Western District did not increase over the 18 month period, in line with policing trends citywide and in similarly violent sections of the city.

The academic findings affirm a similar analysis of the strategy by The Baltimore Banner a year ago, after a pilot run in the Western District over 2022 corresponded with a 33% drop in shootings. The Banner’s analysis looked at a range of common criticisms of the group violence reduction strategy — including arguments that the strategy had “displaced” violence from the Western and that the reduction in shootings wasn’t significant in a longer-term context — and found little evidence to support most critiques.

Like the Banner’s analysis, the University of Pennsylvania team focused on early impacts in the tightly-defined Western District.

Arrest rates have fallen steadily in the Western District and citywide since 2015, with the Baltimore Police Department under federal oversight for much of that period. The department has sustained that lower level of arrests over the last three years, a pattern the University of Pennsylvania team found has continued with the implementation of the group violence strategy.

Deploying a model known as “focused deterrence,” the group violence strategy emphasizes a targeted approach to enforcement and has led to the arrests of 140 individuals in the Western District since the start of the strategy, according to the white paper. But while the strategy honed in on the highest risk individuals, the researchers found it didn’t yield a “broad increase” in arrests.

In addition to declining gun violence, the University of Pennsylvania team found the group violence strategy drove down carjackings by about a third. Other types of crime like robberies and assault, which are less likely to be associated with group activity, appeared unaffected, the researchers found.

The “focused deterrence” model has precipitated dramatic drops in violent crime in places like Oakland, Boston and New Orleans. But the strategy has fallen flat twice before in Baltimore, once in the 1990s and most recently in the wake of Freddie Gray’s 2015 death.

Whether the success of the strategy can be sustained over a longer period or scaled citywide — as Scott aims to do — remains an open question. The findings released Thursday by the academic team are preliminary, and members of the research team said in a recent interview that they intend to keep tracking program to look at other questions, like the impacts of services for individual participants, its cost-effectiveness and its longer-term results.

“I think it’s natural to want to know if the third time’s the charm,” Aaron J. Chalfin, a professor of criminology at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the research team, said of the revived effort in Baltimore. “Maybe there actually is some movement after 25 years of work towards this point.”

Still, Scott’s plans to scale the strategy citywide have not gone smoothly and are running at least six months behind schedule. While the Scott administration has expanded the strategy from the Western District into the Southwest, the original plan called for moving into the Central District in the first quarter of 2023 — a step the city has yet to complete.

According to the original timeline, the Scott administration projected to have the strategy implemented citywide by mid-2024.

At the same time, Baltimore’s long-term commitment to the approach remains unclear. The approach has proven vulnerable to leadership changes and political forces. Scott faces a competitive challenge in May’s Democratic primary from former Mayor Sheila Dixon, a race that also includes former mayoral candidates Bob Wallace and Thiru Vignarajah.

In her own crime plan released last month, Dixon explicitly endorsed a “focused deterrence” law enforcement model, but the former mayor has declined to say whether she would sustain the version of the strategy pursued by the Scott administration.

Cristina Layana, a senior data scientist in the University of Pennsylvania’s Crime and Justice Policy Lab, said it’s not the job of the research team to tell Baltimore leaders how to invest their resources. But she argued that the city should put its weight behind evidence-backed programs, noting that early indications out of the Western District suggest the strategy might be repeated to similar results.

“If this can work in the Western District, then that means it can potentially work in other places,” she said.