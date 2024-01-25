Former Mayor Sheila Dixon unveiled her plan Thursday for tackling crime in Baltimore, a strategy that focuses on stronger leadership at the top of City Hall, patching gaping staffing holes in the police department and doubling down on measures to prevent youth-involved crime.

In her campaign to return to City Hall, Dixon has at times hammered a tough-on-crime message and frequently reminds residents of the relative peace Baltimore experienced during her tenure as mayor from 2007 to 2010, when homicides dipped to the low-200s.

Incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott, meanwhile, has presided over a drop in gun violence of his own: Baltimore saw its largest year-over-year drop in homicides on record in 2023, with deadly shootings falling below 300 for the first time in nearly a decade. But while Scott has touted his role in driving last year’s homicide drop, Dixon’s strategy, outlined in an 18-page memo, makes the case that stronger leadership and greasier wheels are needed to make Baltimore a safer city.

In broad strokes, the priorities outlined by Dixon don’t differ widely from those of Scott, whom she hopes to unseat in the Democratic primary this May, and one leading expert on Baltimore crime questioned whether the former mayor’s strategy brings anything “truly new” to the table.

Dixon was scheduled to debut her plan at a Thursday morning press conference at the Ruth M. Kirk Recreation and Learning Center in West Baltimore.

The biggest factor for a successful crime-fighting strategy is leadership, Dixon said in a statement included in the memo.

“After over 10 years, the crime we face in our communities today doesn’t look the same as what we faced when I was Mayor,” she goes on. “What hasn’t changed, however, is the role that a strong Mayor plays in holding all stakeholders accountable for results.”

A major emphasis of Dixon’s strategy is on replenishing the ranks of city law enforcement. The Baltimore Police Department has been managing hundreds of vacant positions in recent years — a consequence, Dixon argues, of “heightened scrutiny and skepticism surrounding law enforcement” over the last decade.

To attract more talent into the police department, Dixon emphasizes the importance of pitching law enforcement to young people as a good, stable career path. That would include establishing “in-school K-12 law enforcement curriculum” and providing participants in Youthworks, the summer jobs program operated by the city, with programming on career opportunities in law enforcement.

The strategy also argues that the barriers to entering the police force must be lower. Dixon plans to evaluate current eligibility requirements for taking the law enforcement oath, including fitness and writing exams, juvenile crime records, financial history and an individual’s past and present affiliations with outside groups.

Daniel Webster, a gun violence researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wasn’t impressed by theses suggestions.

Police departments across the country are struggling with severe officer shortages, said Webster, who has studied gun violence in Baltimore for more than two decades. It’s legitimate for Dixon to bill herself as the “anti-crime mayor” and pledge to get more people into the police department, he said. But across the country “everybody’s trying to do the same best practices,” and so far “no one’s winning this game.”

Another point that stuck out to Webster was Dixon’s endorsement of “focused deterrence” policing, a model that zeroes in on the small group of people most likely involved in gun violence and seeks to draw them out of the game with a mix of social services and traditional law enforcement tactics. The approach has many adherents among criminal justice researchers, but it’s also already championed by the Scott administration in the form of his revived Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

That strategy got off to a promising start during a 2022 pilot run in the historically violent Western District, where it coincided with a 33% drop in shootings. And though Scott’s plans to expand it citywide are months behind schedule, Webster called the administration’s attempt at focused deterrence the most “whole-hearted” he’s seen in Baltimore.

“There’s a lot of words here, but how many of them actually translate into something new or actionable is really open for debate,” Webster said of the Dixon plan.

The first female mayor of Baltimore, Dixon exited a productive term in office in disgrace in 2010, following a conviction on embezzlement in 2009 after she took gift cards intended for the poor. She stepped down in 2010, after pleading guilty to perjury in a separate case.

Dixon came in second to Scott in the Democratic mayoral primary four years ago and has been quick to apologize on the campaign trail for mistakes from her time in City Hall. Polling by The Baltimore Banner in September showed Dixon with a double-digit lead over Scott among likely Democratic voters.

One hallmark of Scott’s approach to crime has been his investment in non-policing methods. The first-term Democrat hasn’t advocated for cuts to the the police budget as he did as City Council president, and has invested close to $50 million in federal pandemic aid to fostering public health approaches to violent crime in Baltimore. That infusion has gone to local anti-violence groups and standing up the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which today has a staff of more than 40 people.

What exactly is responsible for last year’s steep drop in gun violence may be impossible to parse.

Scott has pointed to his own holistic approach, but gun violence also receded in many cities around the country during 2023. Researchers, criminologists and community organizers have pointed to a combination of many things that may have helped Baltimore finally break its threshold of 300 annual homicides.

To handle the police staffing crisis in Baltimore, BPD has relied heavily on overtime. A report released last week from the state Office of Legislative Audits found the department paid out $46 million in overtime costs during the 2022 fiscal year and identified more than 100 officers who worked over 1,000 overtime hours during that stretch.

Such grueling hours and a lack of salary bonuses need to be remedied through financial offers, incentives for veteran officers to remain engaged and other measures, Dixon argues.

At the same time, Dixon calls for a “major culture shift” to restore relationships between the community and police, promising to weed out bad cops and “get officers out of their cars” to engage with residents. The plan floats putting more officers on bicycles and restoring the city’s horse mounted unit.

While Dixon’s plan emphasizes shoring up the police department, it also promises its own focus on non-law enforcement approaches, highlighting the work of nonprofit anti-violence groups in the city and calling for greater investment in diversion programs that dole out services, rather than punishment, to low-level teen offenders.

Probation for youth offenders also needs to be extended, Dixon argued, both to protect public safety and to help connect teens with support programs.

Another feature of the Dixon strategy is a focus on several behind-the-scenes, operations areas where she intends to batten down the hatches. Among them, she plans to “reinstitute” three data-first programs: CompStat policing, CitiStat, the city services tracker that gained a national following during the tenures of Dixon and her predecessor Martin O’Malley, and the monthly coordination meetings between key public safety leaders, including police, the state’s attorney’s office and City Hall.

Though those programs still exist under Scott’s leadership, they are “a shell of what they once were,” campaign manager Evan McLaughlin said in an email, noting for example that judges no longer participate in the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, whose meetings used to be held at the courthouse.

Still, Webster struggled to identify ideas in the Dixon plan that he found novel. The Johns Hopkins professor said it’s important to understand the vastly different contexts between Dixon’s tenure as mayor in the late 2000s and today. While Dixon’s leadership may have contributed to the drop in homicides, violence was falling nationally over that same period.

Dixon’s message harkens back to time when residents might have felt safer in Baltimore, but the reality is you can’t go back there, Webster said.

“Will she be up to the challenges of 2024 and moving forward?” he asked. “That’s an open question.”