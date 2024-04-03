The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Howard County government officials are directing more money toward homeownership and renovation programs designed to provide relief to buyers and residents in a challenging real estate economy.

County Executive Calvin Ball unveiled changes to two existing county initiatives Wednesday, one that provides low-interest down payment assistance to eligible applicants and another that offers rehabilitation loans for homeowners seeking to make repairs. A $4.5 million budget allocation would help expand the two programs, Ball said Wednesday, and $110,000 would go toward homebuyer education workshops for households interested in qualifying for the down payment aid.

“With mortgage interest rates at a 20-year high, many future homebuyers are hesitant to enter the market, while existing homeowners are discouraged from selling,” Ball said Wednesday. “To continue making Howard County a place where all families can call home, we must promote affordable homeownership opportunities that empower residents to put down roots in our community.”

Ball’s proposals come just a few months after the collapse of his HOME Package, a policy bundle that would have curbed rent gouging in the county and broadened a law giving nonprofit organizations and private companies the power to purchase and preserve existing rental units for affordable housing. The rent cap would have prevented annual rent increases of more than 5% plus inflation or 10%, whichever is less.

But the council failed to take up the matters after they were introduced in October, and without an extension, they expired in January. At the time, Ball said he respected the County Council’s right to legislate on their own terms.

County governments have been forced to legislate their way out of dual housing supply and affordability challenges that have stagnated growth and pinched consumers over the last few years. State estimates peg the housing shortfall at 96,000 to 150,000 units, and research shows as many as half of all renters nationally are cost-burdened, paying more than 30% of their incomes on rent.

State lawmakers have a few more days left in the General Assembly to pass a set of policy proposals spearheaded by Gov. Wes Moore’s administration that aim to bring home costs down and protect renters. The bills have been significantly amended since the start of the session, according to nonpartisan outlines of the proposals. It’s not clear if all three measures can pass.

Howard County has the highest home costs in the Baltimore area, according to data from Bright MLS, the regional listing service. In February, the median house in the county cost $552,500, the data shows, with half the homes exceeding that price and half falling below.

This article will be updated.