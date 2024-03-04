Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan is preemptively rejecting millions of dollars from an offshore wind company.

In an online statement, Meehan said the CEO of US Wind emailed him in December 2023 offering a benefits package. US Wind is behind MarWin, a projected that is expected to have up to 22 wind turbines more than 20 miles off the coast of Ocean City, according to the company.

Read More

DOE partners with Maryland, Massachusetts and institutes to boost offshore wind development

Maryland offers road map for fighting climate change

What happened to offshore wind in Maryland?

US Wind offered Ocean City payments up to $2 million, Meehan said in a statement, on the condition that government officials not make negative comments about the proposed offshore wind project. “Ocean City Is Not For Sale” was the title placed on the news release.

“My response was, ‘Respectfully the future of the Town of Ocean City cannot be bought and we intend to continue to do what is necessary to protect the interests of our residents, property owners and future generations,’” Meehan said in a statement.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Meehan’s office did not respond to questions sent by a reporter.

A spokeswoman for US Wind, Nancy Sopko, said the company has tried to work with Ocean City officials for years.

A simulation of what the Maryland Offshore Wind Project could look like once it is fully built out, viewed from the Ocean City boardwalk.
A simulation of what the Maryland Offshore Wind Project could look like once it is fully built out, viewed from the Ocean City boardwalk. (Handout photo/Bureau of Ocean Energy Management)

“We recently asked if they were interested in discussing a community benefits package, where we would provide some funding for local priorities. The mayor did not even want to talk to us about it,” Sopko said in an emailed statement. “The mayor’s refusal to talk will not slow us down one bit.”

In total, US Wind wants to have up to 114 turbines off the coast, according to documents within the Federal Register. Sopko said the company expects to have the federal permits in hand for development later this year.

In December last year, US Wind’s CEO Jeff Grybowski told The Banner he thinks construction on the offshore wind projects will begin in 2025.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The company has made similar benefits agreements to coastal towns in Delaware. The benefits package to the Delaware towns includes payments every year for 20 years, worth $2 million to each town, according to the company.

Ocean City has a fiscal year budget of more than $150 million.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others. 

More from Cody Boteler

U. of Maryland says fraternities, sororities ‘threatened the safety’ of campus community

Winter was warmer and wetter than normal. What comes next?

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why 1 in 3 Baltimore public housing sites fail federal inspections

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch