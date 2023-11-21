Sheila Dixon ends campaign event early after nearby shooting

Baltimore mayoral candidate Sheila Dixon ended a campaign event at a bar early on Monday night, after a shooting one block away left two men injured.

The former mayor was addressing a small crowd at Maceo’s Liquors & Bar, a neighborhood bar near North Avenue, about her 2024 mayoral platform. Mondays are a busy night for the tavern, where neighborhood residents watch football and play cards during commercial breaks. The Democrat said the bar owner had invited her to speak.

“My staff said we needed to leave after the security at the door said someone got shot outside,” Dixon said. “The guy was laying in the street. I’d never seen something like that before.”

In a news release, city police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the intersection of Monroe and Walbrook Avenue at about 8:46 p.m. Monday night. Responding officers found a 33-year-old man and a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The incident had occurred in the 1900 block of North Monroe Street, one block south of Maceo’s. No one returned a voicemail left at Maceo’s number.

“We’d just talked about guns proliferating our neighborhoods and how the patrons knew young children, minors, that needed families or mentors to step in and guide them,” said Dixon of an issue that is forefront in her campaign. “It’s frustrating that people are resulting to a gun to settle things.”