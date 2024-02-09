Republican Kim Klacik Thursday announced her second run for Congress.

Klacik, a conservative radio talk show host and an outspoken supporter of former-President Donald Trump, ran unsuccessfully for the 7th Congressional District in 2020.

This time she has set her sights on the 2nd Congressional District seat being given up by Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger.

“I’m ready to go and I’m geared up to do it,” Klacik said.

The political makeup of Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes much of Baltimore and Carroll Counties and a portion of Baltimore City favors a Democratic candidate.

“I’m no stranger to a challenge,” Klacik said. “I do believe that we can win this.”

Klacik, who lives in Middle River, will compete against at least two other Republicans in the May primary, John Thormann and Dave Wallace. The deadline to file as a candidate in the primary is Friday.

On the Democratic side, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is running for the congressional seat. Olszewski enters the race with $400,000 on hand and strong name recognition. He is running against several candidates in the Democratic primary, including Del. Harry Bhandari.

If the November general election ends up being a Klacik-Olszewski matchup, the Republican believes she can win it.

“When it comes to the schools, when it comes to crime and violence, things have gotten worse on his watch,” Klacik said.

According to her campaign finance report filed with the Federal Elections Commission, Klacik raised more than $8 million in her unsuccessful race for Congress in 2020. That’s largely due to a campaign ad that went viral and brought in donations from across the country, but most of the money was kept by the companies that produced and promoted the ad.