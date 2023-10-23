Maryland Gov. Wes Moore weighed in on the competitive race for an open U.S. Senate seat Monday, endorsing his political ally Angela Alsobrooks during a rally in Baltimore.

With another federal shutdown looming and rights being stripped away, Moore said the time is now to be thoughtful about who should follow retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin in the Senate representing Maryland. Alsobrooks, he said, fits the bill.

“The world needs America’s leadership now more than ever and the country needs Maryland’s leadership now more than ever,” Moore said at a campaign event at Monument City Brewing Co. in East Baltimore.

Sleeves rolled up, Moore climbed onstage and enveloped Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County executive, in a bear hug. Alsobrooks’ supporters, clad in neon-green campaign T-shirts, cheered the endorsement.

Alsobrooks is one of the top contenders in the Democratic primary along with U.S. Rep. David Trone, the Total Wine & More co-owner and co-founder. They’re vying to succeed Cardin, who announced this spring that he wouldn’t run for reelection in 2024.

During a 20-minute speech that was punctuated by applause, Alsobrooks laid out priorities ranging from ensuring access to abortion and protecting voting rights to investing in education and promoting public safety. She touted her record as Prince George’s County executive and, before that, as state’s attorney for that county.

But she also noted the significance of Baltimore in her life; the Duke University graduate attended the University of Maryland’s law school.

“This city has been a tremendous part of shaping me as a public servant,” she said.

An endorsement from Moore, who as governor is the de facto leader of state Democrats, carries significant weight in the campaign. It comes more than 1 1/2 years after Moore got a boost of his own from Alsobrooks, who backed him in voter-rich Prince George’s County as he vied in a crowded Democratic field for governor.

Moore’s endorsement means most of Maryland’s political establishment has coalesced behind Alsobrooks, including multiple members of the state’s congressional delegation and the leaders of both houses of the General Assembly. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., who endorsed Alsobrooks in May after announcing he wouldn’t seek the office, led the crowd Monday in chants of “Here we go, Angela!” before Moore’s announcement.

Speaking to reporters after the rally, Alsobrooks emphasized the importance of having the governor’s support.

“I know that this endorsement is one that he’s thought about. I know that [it] is one he didn’t do lightly, and and he’s been the greatest partner,” Alsobrooks said. She noted that they’ve worked together on issues such as trying to convince the FBI to locate its new headquarters in Prince George’s, as well as working to keep the Washington Commanders NFL team in Landover.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Gov. Wes Moore speak with reporters after Moore endorsed Alsobrooks in the 2024 race for U.S. Senate at an event at Monument City Brewing Co. in Baltimore on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (Pamela Wood)

Moore said he’s an enthusiastic supporter of the Alsobrooks campaign.

“We’re excited about the fact that we plan on winning this race,” Moore told reporters. “We’re excited to work in every way to ensure that the county executive has what she needs, from the resources to all the other political supports to ensure that she becomes our next senator.”

Multiple speakers during the rally noted Alsobrooks’ status as a Black female candidate. Just a few Black women have served in the U.S. Senate, and Maryland hasn’t sent a woman to the chamber since Barbara Mikulski retired in 2017.

“That’s a problem,” said Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a Democrat and Alsobrooks backer. “It’s a problem for all of us. Because when we have representatives who share the lived experiences of people, different races, different backgrounds, different genders, different upbringings, it makes better public policy.”

Alsobrooks also picked up new endorsements from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando, who dropped out of the U.S Senate race a few days ago. Jawando said the decision was easier to make knowing there was a “stellar candidate” like Alsobrooks in the race.

“I know she will fight for Marylanders with every bone in her body,” Jawando said.

Jawando noted that the two have had some political and policy differences — he had criticized her record as a prosecutor during his campaign — but he said that governing is about compromise.

Trone’s campaign, meanwhile, noted that he’s been endorsed by 111 elected officials, including dozens of local officials and state lawmakers, because of his record of getting things done.

“As we’ve traveled throughout Maryland, voters have told us clearly that they want candidates who are willing to work to earn their vote and that they are most interested in where candidates stand on issues facing our communities,” said Joe Bowen, Trone’s campaign spokesman.

The Montgomery County resident, now in his third term, has spent heavily on a TV advertising blitz in recent months.

Other candidates in the race include Democrats Juan Dominguez, Marcellus Crews, Brian Frydenborg and Steven Seuferer, along with Republicans Robin Ficker, Lorie Friend, Christopher Puleo and John Teichert.

The primary election starts with early voting that begins May 2 and concludes with traditional election day voting May 14.