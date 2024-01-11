A Republican member of the Maryland State Board of Elections resigned from his post Thursday after being charged with participating in breaching the U.S. Capitol amid rioting on Jan. 6, 2021.

Carlos Ayala was arrested on multiple charges on Tuesday, according to federal court records. His resignation was official on Thursday, according to a statement from Michael G. Summers, chairman of the elections board.

“The Board is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of our elections in Maryland in a non-partisan manner,” Summers said in the statement. “The State Board will remain steadfast in our mission to oversee our elections process and serve as a trusted source of information for all Marylanders during this presidential election year.”

Ayala is a Republican from Salisbury who was appointed to the board last year by Gov. Wes Moore, following a recommendation from the Maryland Republican Party. State law dictates that that the elections board have a certain number of members from the main political parties.

Ayala could not be reached for comment. His attorney, Jim Trusty, declined to comment.

Federal prosecutors charged Ayala in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. with the felony charge of civil disorder as well as misdemeanors. Prosecutors allege that Ayala is seen on footage from the day climbing over police barricades and reaching the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol building.

Video footage also shows Ayala inside the Capitol waving a flag and prosecutors allege he matches the description of a man seen jabbing a flagpole at a U.S. Capitol Police officer, according to charging documents.

At one point, Ayala is allegedly seen on police body camera footage exhorting to officers: “Join us!”

Officials with the Maryland Republican Party could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ayala’s arrest was first reported by the website Maryland Matters.

This breaking news article will be updated.