As Marylanders obsess over NCAA brackets, another kind of March madness was expected in the General Assembly Monday, leading up to a crucial deadline, one which will determine whether a bill will have a chance at becoming a law during the final weeks of the 90-day legislative session.

So far, lawmakers have put forward a stacked roster of top contenders — bills that set up an industry for legal cannabis, speed up the minimum wage increase to $15, limit the scope of concealed carry gun permits, enable survivors of child sexual abuse to sue institutions and ensure gender-affirming health care for Marylanders on Medicaid.

They’re also well on their way to approving the state government’s $63 billion budget, including socking away hundreds of millions of extra dollars for future costs of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, an ambitious and expensive plan to improve public schools.

Lawmakers planned to be in and out of voting sessions throughout Monday afternoon and evening, pushing their legislation past a key deadline.

Monday is known as “Crossover Day” in the State House. The rules require bills to pass one chamber — either the House of Delegates or the state Senate — by the end of the day on Monday, to ensure the other chamber will consider it.

If a bill has languished without passage by midnight Monday, it’s generally safe to consider it effectively defeated. The exception, however, is for high-priority bills that leaders can whisk through the process with a few procedural maneuvers.

All bills eventually need to be approved by both chambers in the exact same form by the end of the session on April 10 in order to be sent to the governor for his consideration.

As the flurry of lawmaking got under way Monday, here’s where some key initiatives stood, starting with bills that already have been passed or are nearing passage in at least one chamber. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Minimum wage

Gov. Wes Moore’s proposal to accelerate a $15-per-hour minimum wage has been changed by lawmakers but is moving forward.

Under a plan approved by the Senate, the $15 wage would go into effect on Jan. 1, instead of Oct. 1 as Moore sought. The Democratic governor also wanted future increases to the minimum wage to be automatic and tied to inflation, but senators nixed that idea.

The proposal, known as the Fair Wage Act, awaits action in the House.

Veterans assistance

Moore had proposed exempting more military requirement income from taxes. A version of his bill is moving forward, but the tax break is less generous than he sought.

Another bill from the governor to pay for health insurance premiums for members of the National Guard in the government TRICARE program has been scaled back by the Senate, but the House has yet to act.

Child abuse lawsuits

Lawmakers are on track to lift limitations on the ability to sue institutions that enabled child sexual abusers.

This effort has fallen short in previous years, and cleared a key roadblock when the Senate approved a bill called the Child Victims Act last week. The bill removes all age limits for filing lawsuits and sets caps on potential damages that institutions such as churches and schools might have to pay.

The House of Delegates is expected to follow with approval as well.

Gun rights and safety

The Senate and House have advanced different versions of bills to curtail the use of concealed carry gun permits, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision from last summer that makes it easier for handgun owners to get the permits.

The Senate approved a bill that limits where in public that concealed carry is allowed, while the House passed a bill that puts more restrictions on who can qualify for a permit. Lawmakers would need to work out their differences for some or all of those restrictions to be put into place.

The House and Senate also have taken slightly different approaches to tightening the rules against leaving guns where minors or others who aren’t supposed to have guns can access them.

Selling legal marijuana

Lawmakers set a priority of laying out the framework for a legal marijuana industry, following a vote from Marylanders last fall authorizing legalization.

The House’s proposal to license and tax a recreational cannabis market leapt across Bladen Street into the hands of the Senate Finance Committee earlier this month.

Once enacted, the law would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to sell recreational products after paying a conversion fee, just in time for the July 1 deadline. That’s the day, Marylanders 21 and older can possess up to 1.5 ounces of recreational cannabis for personal use, according to rules approved by voters in a November ballot referendum.

It’s now up to the Senate to review the House’s work and make their own edits. Sen. Brian Feldman, a Montgomery County Democrat, who will steer the bill through his chamber, said his colleagues must work swiftly to squash illegal sales.

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said she’ll be keeping an eye on this signature legislation “until it is across the finish line, but I’m very pleased with where we are in the process right now.” The Baltimore County Democrat was a key backer of infusing the bill with social equity measures to open the market to minority business owners.

Maryland 529 plan reforms

A bill to reconfigure Maryland’s government-sponsored college savings plans is not expected to make the crossover deadline. But leaders have declared this a high priority and are committed to reform this session.

The legislation would move management of the Maryland 529 program into the office of state Treasurer Dereck Davis, and it would phase out part of the program that allows guardians to pre-pay for college tuition. The change comes after Maryland 529 distributed, and then took back, money from thousands of account holders last year.

State budget

The approximately $63 billion dollar spending plan for state government is chugging through the approval process. The House of Delegates passed its version of the plan, while the Senate is expected to debate its version this week.

Both chambers have tweaked Moore’s proposal, particularly his plans to sock away $500 million for future transportation projects — including the east-west Red Line transit proposal in Baltimore — and $500 million for future spending in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, an ambitious and expensive plan to improve public schools.

The House moved transportation money over to the Blueprint fund, to bring that to $900 million. They left $100 million for planning for the Red Line and for transit in Southern Maryland.

The Senate plans to put $800 million total for future Blueprint spending.

Another difference on education: The House maintained Moore’s plan of spending $8 million (down from $10 million last year) on the BOOST program that pays private school tuition for certain students. The Senate has shown interest in restoring the funding to the $10 million level.

All differences in the budget will be worked out in a joint House-Senate conference committee.

And these proposals have been voted down or languished without action and will miss the crossover deadline:

Four-day workweek

Unfortunately for those hoping for three-day weekends, a bill was withdrawn that would have given grants to companies that have their employees working for four days instead of five.

Medical aid in dying