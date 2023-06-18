Gov. Moore appoints Malcolm Ruff to House of Delegates

Gov. Wes Moore will appoint attorney Malcolm Ruff to an open seat in the Maryland General Assembly, the governor’s office confirmed Sunday.

Ruff, an attorney with the Murphy, Falcon & Murphy law firm, will represent the 41st district in the House of Delegates, which includes neighborhoods in north, west and southwest Baltimore.

He will fill a seat vacated by Tony Bridges, a Democrat who resigned this spring to take a job as assistant secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee was charged with nominating a successor to Bridges, and members deadlocked between Ruff and Angela Gibson, who had previously been an appointed delegate for the district.

During multiple rounds of voting earlier this month, members were tied 4-4, including Gibson, a member of the committee who voted for herself.

Moore could have picked Ruff or Gibson.

Ruff told central committee members during a public interview that he’s a “loyal son of the city” who would represent the district’s interests well in Annapolis. He touted his work testifying on bills to protect home care workers and to prohibit police stops of vehicles based on the odor of marijuana alone. He had the backing of Bridges.