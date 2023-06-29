Map: Where to buy recreational cannabis in Maryland

Published 6/29/2023 11:51 a.m. EDT, Updated 6/29/2023 12:17 p.m. EDT

Cannabis plants growing at the SunMed farm. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
When recreational cannabis sales launch July 1, Maryland will initially rely on nearly 100 existing medical cannabis dispensaries who have paid a fee in order to sell to recreational customers as well.

Eventually the state will license more outlets, including to what the state is calling “social equity” applicants — who either lived or went to school in areas disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis.

This map is based on Maryland Cannabis Administration information.

