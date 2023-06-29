Map: Where to buy recreational cannabis in Maryland

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
When recreational cannabis sales launch July 1, Maryland will initially rely on nearly 100 existing medical cannabis dispensaries who have paid a fee in order to sell to recreational customers as well.
Eventually the state will license more outlets, including to what the state is calling “social equity” applicants — who either lived or went to school in areas disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis.
This map is based on Maryland Cannabis Administration information.
