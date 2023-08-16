Maryland wants to encourage development around transit stations

Maryland’s state government plans to take a more active role in promoting development around transit stations, launching studies of the best options to build around Baltimore transit stops and along the MARC commuter train’s Penn Line.

“It’s priming the pump to get these things moving and to show the state is fully engaged,” state Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said in an interview Tuesday.

The state wants to take a comprehensive look at opportunities for what’s known as transit-oriented development, which typically involves building housing, shops and offices around transit hubs. The state believes that well-thought-out projects can benefit both communities and commuters and wants to cultivate the most viable ideas.

“We have a tremendous opportunity for the state to play a more active role that maybe we haven’t played historically in the past,” Wiedefeld said.

The state is issuing a request for proposals Wednesday to hire consultants to map out options in two areas: One along the MARC Penn Line and another around the Baltimore region’s Light Rail and Metro SubwayLink stops.

The first phase of the MARC study will include stations between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.: West Baltimore, Halethorpe, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, Odenton, Bowie State and Seabrook.

The second phase of the MARC study will include stations north of Baltimore: Martin State Airport, Edgewood, Aberdeen and Perryville.

The Baltimore-area study is focused on existing Light Rail and Metro Subway stations, and doesn’t explicitly include development along the proposed east-west Red Line — though transportation officials have touted the Red Line as a catalyst for economic development.

The studies will identify both opportunities and challenges for development, such as financing hurdles or zoning entanglements.

“We’re not starting from scratch. There’s been different developers and counties that have interest,” Wiedefeld said.

Transit-oriented developments can be complex, involving state government, local government and private developers. There can be issues around zoning, financing, taxes — and politics.

In Baltimore County, for example, it took years of planning, a legal fight and waiting out an economic downturn before a combination of government-funded development (garage, library, community college branch) and privately-funded development (apartments, stores, restaurants, offices) opened around the Owings Mills subway station.

The COVID-19 recession tanked another transit-oriented project to redevelop Baltimore County’s former Martin Aircraft manufacturing plant into a sports complex surrounded by new retailers, a hotel and residences next to a MARC commuter station. That led developers who won state approval to instead sell the Middle River property to a real estate firm, which said it would build warehouses on the 49-acre property.

Even when market conditions and state support align, transit-oriented development can be thorny locally. In Lutherville-Timonium, a developer’s efforts to win a state designation for redevelopment of the aged Lutherville Station shopping center near a light rail stop has drawn protests from northern Baltimore County residents who say they want to keep out renters — lest their neighborhoods become more urbanized.

The New Carrollton Metro Station in Prince George’s County is perhaps the best example of what transit-oriented development can achieve, said Wiedefeld, who previously ran the D.C. Metro system.

Where that Metro station was once surrounded mostly by parking, Metro worked with the county government to move a parking garage to open up a significant area for development. Construction is underway to ultimately include a Kaiser Permanente office building, a Metro office building, apartments, Amtrak improvements and more.

New Carrollton is also an example of the complexity of such developments, with many partners involved.

“It takes that type of involvement,” Wiedefeld said. “It doesn’t really matter who is running it, per se. … The real issue is getting people around the table.”

The plan is for the Baltimore-area study to be complete by the end of the year, with the MARC Penn Line study completed in early 2024.

“We have a unique opportunity to enliven our neighborhoods, bring residents and visitors together and celebrate the people and places that make Maryland special,” Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement. “With equitable, sustainable and accessible transit as the centerpiece, we can respect and preserve the things we love about our neighborhoods, and rejuvenate them as vibrant economic centers of community life.”