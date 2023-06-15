Gov. Moore relaunches planning for Red Line transit in Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is relaunching the effort to build an east-west transit line across Baltimore, promising to update an environmental study needed to get the Red Line under consideration for funding from the federal government.

Moore, a Democrat, plans to announce the relaunch in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. He’s expected to tout the Red Line as a vital project that will boost the economic fortunes of both local residents and businesses by connecting workers with their jobs and spurring new development.

“It connects people from A to B, but it’s so much larger than that,” state Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said in an interview with The Baltimore Banner ahead of the governor’s announcement.

“It’s been needed for decades ... It links a lot of Baltimore that needs to be linked,” Wiedefeld said.

The multi-billion-dollar Red Line has been considered for more than two decades, a vital expansion of Baltimore’s fractured transit system that includes one north-south light rail line, one subway line from the northwest suburbs to downtown and a network of buses that criss-cross the region. Amtrak and MARC commuter trains run through Baltimore’s Penn Station, which is being expanded and modernized.

The Red Line’s route has been envisioned as stretching from the western suburbs in Baltimore County across the city and ending on the east side, filling a gap in the transit network.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were committed to the project by both the state and the federal government, but then-Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, pulled the plug on the plans in 2015. He called it a “wasteful boondoggle.”

When Hogan made that move, Maryland forfeited $900 million in federal money that was set aside for the project. And Hogan redirected state money for the Red Line to highway projects in the suburbs and rural communities.

The cancellation of the Red Line was a blow to supporters who said the project would make Baltimore a more thriving city. The NAACP and others filed a complaint that the cancellation and funding switch amounted to a civil rights violation, but that was dismissed.

Moore, meanwhile, pledged during the 2022 gubernatorial campaign to restart the Red Line project. (Nearly every other Democratic candidate who he beat also made similar promises.)

In campaign materials, Moore wrote that the Purple Line extension of the D.C. Metro system and Baltimore’s Red Line would be “built quickly, cost-effectively, and with community input on stops, disruptions, and impact on local businesses.”

And in The Baltimore Banner’s Voter Guide, Moore wrote: “As governor, I am committed to ensuring that the Red Line is built and connected to other forms of transportation.” He told a Bloomberg News reporter that the plan was to get the Red Line completed while he’s in office.

In his first budget, Moore proposed setting aside $500 million in unassigned money for future transportation projects, such as the Red Line. State lawmakers whittled that down to $100 million, saying that would be enough seed money for now to get the project going.

Wiedefeld said the state would tap that $100 million to update an environmental impact statement for the Red Line that’s required for the project to go forward.

Lining up for dollars

The Red Line will need to compete against transit projects in other cities across the nation for a limited pool of federal dollars. President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed in 2021, could be one source of funds.

“We have to line up for dollars. We’re going to be competing with other properties across the country,” Wiedefeld said. “We’re getting it lined up so that we can, in late 2024, be in a position where we can compete for those dollars.”

It will take until spring 2026 for the state to update the environmental study and apply to the federal government’s Capital Improvement Grants Program for transit projects, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

It’s not clear yet how long it would take to build a Red Line or how much it would cost.

The price tag likely will run into the billions of dollars, as the original plan was a $2.9 billion project. As with the previous plan, the cost of building the Red Line would be paid for by a combination of state, federal and local government dollars, transportation officials said.

Wiedefeld said there’s already been “a lot of work done” on the Red Line, and the new environmental study will build on it. The initial environmental impact statement was completed more than a decade ago in 2012 and accepted by the federal government in 2013.

In working off of the existing study, Maryland officials will be focusing on the Red Line path that was considered at that time: A 14-mile route from Woodlawn in western Baltimore County across to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in the southeast corner of Baltimore City.

Under that plan, the Red Line was contemplated as a light rail line with two tunnel segments, one on the western edge of the city and the other burrowing under downtown between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Canton.

Wiedefeld said the Moore administration has not finalized what type of technology to use for the Red Line: bus rapid transit, light rail or subway-style heavy rail.

The new Red Line planning process comes as state transportation officials already are conducting an ongoing study into seven different options for east-west transit in the city.

The seven options were presented for public comment last summer. Some involve rapid buses, while others would involve rail. Some options maintained the original route between Woodlawn and Bayview, while others contemplate taking the line to Ellicott City in the west or Essex in the east.

That planning process already “reaffirmed the purpose and need for the original Red Line alignment and there was significant public support for that option,” said Veronica Battisti, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of the Environment.