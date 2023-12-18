After months of up-and-down negotiations and close calls, a new lease to keep the Baltimore Orioles playing at Camden Yards is set for two key votes Monday.

If the votes are successful, the Major League Baseball club will remain at Oriole Park for at least 15 years — and potentially decades if all goes to plan, according to team and state officials.

The lease paperwork will be the focus of a series of events and meetings throughout the day at the ballpark’s B&O Warehouse. By the close of business, both sides hope the deal will be done and the drama of the past year of negotiations will be behind them.

Time is of the essence, because the Orioles’ current lease will expire Dec. 31 without any action.

First, the Maryland Stadium Authority board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. in the Warehouse to consider the lease. The state owns the ballpark, and the stadium authority is the landlord.

The MSA board has 11 members, but currently only 10 seats are filled. Six votes are required for the lease to pass.

If the stadium authority votes in favor of the lease, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore plans a celebratory news conference in the afternoon. He’s expected to be joined by other state officials — the presiding officers of the General Assembly, the state comptroller, the state treasurer — some of whom raised concerns about an earlier version of the lease and forced negotiators back to the table. Now, apparently, they’re all on the same page.

After the press conference, a meeting is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. in the Warehouse for the state Board of Public Works, which is the final authority on major state contracts and activities on state-owned properties.

The Board of Public Works is chaired by the governor, with Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis as the other members. Two votes out of three are required for the lease to be approved — but, with all three scheduled to appear at the pre-meeting press conference, it appears the vote will sail through.

Before the vote, though, officials from the stadium authority and the Orioles will make presentations to the Board of Public Works, outlining the deal and why it should be approved.

It’s not clear whether Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos plans to make any public statements about the agreement.

A complex agreement

The lease agreement is complex, and full details have not been released to the public. But a four-page summary posted online Friday outlines key elements of the deal.

The deal begins as a 30-year extension of the current lease, starting Jan. 1. The Orioles would continue to pay rent to the state following a formula that’s based on ticket sales and other revenue. The stadium authority would continue to be in charge of operations and maintenance of the stadium.

Then, over the next three years, the Orioles have the right to negotiate a ground lease on areas around the stadium for potential redevelopment. The area is believed to include the B&O Warehouse, the vacant Camden Station building and an adjacent parking area between the Warehouse and train tracks.

The Orioles have until Dec. 31, 2027, to win approval for both a ground lease on the area and for specific development plans.

If the ground lease and redevelopment are not approved, the Orioles could continue with the remainder of the 30-year extension, or they could switch to a 15-year commitment.

In addition, the team could opt for up to four five-year extensions of the 30-year agreement — keeping the team at Camden Yards as long as 50 more years.

If the ground lease and redevelopment plan is approved, the Orioles could change the terms of their 30-year extension. Confusingly called a “facility use agreement” in state documents, this would involve the Orioles beginning to assume responsibility for routine operations and maintenance of the stadium. The jobs of Maryland Stadium Authority employees who currently do the work would be protected, officials said.

The savings from the state no longer having to pay for maintenance would be rolled into a safety-and-repair fund to pay for certain projects.

With the signing of the lease extension, the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority could begin tapping into the $600 million worth of taxpayer-financed bonds that state lawmakers have authorized for major upgrades to the stadium. The Baltimore Ravens are covered by a similar agreement and already have started using bond money toward renovations at neighboring M&T Bank Stadium.

The Maryland Stadium Authority would control the projects and contracts carried out with the bond funding.

This article will be updated.