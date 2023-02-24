President Biden returns to Baltimore next week

President Joe Biden is coming back to Baltimore next week.
The White House announced on Friday afternoon that the president would be in town to speak to the House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Issues Conference on Wednesday.
There was no immediate word on where or when exactly the Democrats would be meeting.
The Democratic president was just in Baltimore in late January to tout federal funding to replace the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, a notorious bottleneck for rail traffic that’s one of the oldest tunnels operated by Amtrak, with the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel.
Biden also visited a union hall in Prince George’s County last week to promote his policies.