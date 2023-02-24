President Biden returns to Baltimore next week

Published on: February 24, 2023 4:56 PM EST

President Joe Biden speaks on the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on January 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

President Joe Biden is coming back to Baltimore next week.

The White House announced on Friday afternoon that the president would be in town to speak to the House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Issues Conference on Wednesday.

There was no immediate word on where or when exactly the Democrats would be meeting.

The Democratic president was just in Baltimore in late January to tout federal funding to replace the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, a notorious bottleneck for rail traffic that’s one of the oldest tunnels operated by Amtrak, with the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

Biden also visited a union hall in Prince George’s County last week to promote his policies.

pamela.wood@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok