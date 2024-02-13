As he begins the second year of his term, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has a 58% approval rating, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Moore has positive ratings among Democrats (74% approval) and unaffiliated voters (52% approval), while he’s not viewed as favorably among Republicans, who offered 57% disapproval of how the Democratic governor his doing his job, according to the poll from Gonzales Research & Media Services.

Moore’s support is particularly strong among Black voters who were polled (70%) and women (62%).

He performed well in Central Maryland, with 60% approval in Baltimore City, 57.6% in the Baltimore suburbs and 65.9% in the Washington, D.C. suburbs.

Since taking office one year ago, Moore’s approval rating has generally ranged between 53% and 60% in public polling.

Moore’s approval rating was 60% last fall in a Gonzales poll, and 55% last summer, also in a Gonzales poll. A poll from Goucher College and The Baltimore Banner in April 2023 found Moore’s approval at 53%.

Gonzales Research & Media Services polled 815 registered voters who say they vote regularly between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2. They were reached by landline and cellphone. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.