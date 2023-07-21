“I just focus on the positive. I think about all of you guys when I speak out about things that are on my mind because I know what I have to say can help people. I know I have an audience that is positive that does love me. There are going to be people that have something negative to say who have never touched a basketball and know nothing about the game. So you just have to block those people out, keep great people in your corner and stay positive as much as you can.”

— Angel Reese when she was asked about dealing with the negativity that comes with fame and passion