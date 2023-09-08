Towson coach Pete Shinnick’s record: Lots of winning and no cursing

“Pete was a leader both on and off the field for us,” said Dave Canales, the current offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who played for Shinnick at Azusa Pacific. “He exemplified it every day. He came to work with passion and energy, and he got us excited about practicing and about playing tough. He was an example to us as a father by having his family around all the time and loving his family. He taught us how to have balance in our life and how to approach life every day. On top of all that, he taught us how to compete, how to be disciplined about our jobs, how to know our assignments and how to trust our teammates. He brought us together as a team unit and always gave us a chance to be competitive.”