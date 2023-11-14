“We didn’t mean to go viral. It just kind of happened. But I think it was meant for us to help bring awareness. And the fact that it happened to us means that it was for us because we didn’t look to do that. We were just having fun and it happened,” Bowles said as she brushed the mane of the charcoal-colored horse she rode, Moonlight. “And when we blew up, it felt like we were really making a difference and just wanted to keep it up.”