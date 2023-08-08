After more than a week of confusion surrounding the absence of Kevin Brown, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network’s primary Orioles play-by-play announcer, he’s slated to return to the air later this week.

He will come back to the booth after his story dominated the sports news cycle Monday evening into Tuesday morning — even earning a mention on CNN.

Brown was yanked from the air following factual comments about the Orioles’ record in past seasons against the Rays, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Banner. The comments were accompanied by an on-air graphic and the fact was also included in Baltimore’s game notes, which are published by the team’s public relations staff before each game.

“The Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined,” Brown said on-air ahead of the series finale against Tampa Bay on July 23. The game notes read: “The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020-22.”

Brown last participated in a radio broadcast during the series against the Phillies on July 24, 25 and 26. He’s missed eight games since then. A senior Orioles official said Monday that Brown’s absence was simply a case of the team shuffling its broadcasters.

“We don’t comment on employment decisions, however, Kevin Brown will be back with us in the near future,” the official told The Baltimore Banner.

But a source later confirmed to The Banner that Brown’s absence had been punitive.

Brown has been the voice of the Orioles’ resurgence this season and the news about his suspension has already upset the local fanbase. BreakingT, a sports merchandise company, is releasing “FREE KEVIN BROWN” shirts today, with proceeds going to BARCS animal shelter, a favored charity of Brown’s.

The Banner’s Kyle Goon wrote about how this was a familiar misstep from the organization, which has feuded with broadcasters in the past.

MLB broadcasters also reacted to the news yesterday. Here’s what some of them had to say:

New York Mets’ Gary Cohen

Gary Cohen on the Orioles/Kevin Brown controversy.



"Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you're doing it again. And if you don't want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do." pic.twitter.com/HkKdr95hQp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023

New York Yankees’ Michael Kay

Yankees broadcast Michael Kay went OFF on the Orioles over Kevin Brown's removal from the booth. pic.twitter.com/laPeLieVYY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

Chicago White Sox’s Jason Benetti

Jason Benetti taking shots at the O's pic.twitter.com/aDnElFLiuc — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 8, 2023

New York Yankees’ John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman

John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman on the Kevin Brown suspension by the Orioles. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/5r7lnbDVt3 — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) August 8, 2023

Boston Red Sox’s Dave O’Brien and Kevin Youkilis

NESN's Dave O'Brien and Kevin Youkilis on Kevin Brown and the Orioles:



"That's a fiasco that that's allowed to happen. And I think every announcer in the league feels the same way... That's a joke and I hope he's reinstated immediately." pic.twitter.com/tw6gvNqZva — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023

Los Angeles Angels’ Wayne Randazzo

Angels broadcaster Wayne Randazzo on Kevin Brown and the Orioles:



"Sometimes, facts are facts, and we have to sit here and talk about them, whether they're pretty or not. And in Baltimore, certainly, they have had some different reactions to that sort of thing." pic.twitter.com/Ke7LXUn6yv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023

Philadelphia Phillies’ Tom McCarthy

This make very little sense. He didn’t build the graphic and if he did, it only accentuated the great story of the Orioles. They should be proud of what they have done, not offended. https://t.co/kqJfkpDoOD — Tom McCarthy (@TMacPhils) August 8, 2023

CNN chimed in too

KevinBrown-gate made CNN this morning. pic.twitter.com/dKnYfXCYmv — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 8, 2023