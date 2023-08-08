Support swells for Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown

After the news of Kevin Brown’s suspension from MASN, the rest of the MLB’s announcers chimed in on the story.

Published 8/8/2023 11:58 a.m. EDT

This image shows a t-shirt that says "FREE KEVIN BROWN."
BreakingT introduced a "Free Kevin Brown" shirt in the wake of his removal from the air. Proceeds from the sales of the shirt will go to BARCS. (Photo courtesy of BreakingT)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

After more than a week of confusion surrounding the absence of Kevin Brown, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network’s primary Orioles play-by-play announcer, he’s slated to return to the air later this week.

He will come back to the booth after his story dominated the sports news cycle Monday evening into Tuesday morning — even earning a mention on CNN.

Brown was yanked from the air following factual comments about the Orioles’ record in past seasons against the Rays, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Banner. The comments were accompanied by an on-air graphic and the fact was also included in Baltimore’s game notes, which are published by the team’s public relations staff before each game.

“The Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined,” Brown said on-air ahead of the series finale against Tampa Bay on July 23. The game notes read: “The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020-22.”

Brown last participated in a radio broadcast during the series against the Phillies on July 24, 25 and 26. He’s missed eight games since then. A senior Orioles official said Monday that Brown’s absence was simply a case of the team shuffling its broadcasters.

“We don’t comment on employment decisions, however, Kevin Brown will be back with us in the near future,” the official told The Baltimore Banner.

But a source later confirmed to The Banner that Brown’s absence had been punitive.

Brown has been the voice of the Orioles’ resurgence this season and the news about his suspension has already upset the local fanbase. BreakingT, a sports merchandise company, is releasing “FREE KEVIN BROWN” shirts today, with proceeds going to BARCS animal shelter, a favored charity of Brown’s.

The Banner’s Kyle Goon wrote about how this was a familiar misstep from the organization, which has feuded with broadcasters in the past.

MLB broadcasters also reacted to the news yesterday. Here’s what some of them had to say:

New York Mets’ Gary Cohen

New York Yankees’ Michael Kay

Chicago White Sox’s Jason Benetti

New York Yankees’ John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman

Boston Red Sox’s Dave O’Brien and Kevin Youkilis

Los Angeles Angels’ Wayne Randazzo

Philadelphia Phillies’ Tom McCarthy

CNN chimed in too

anish.vasudevan@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.